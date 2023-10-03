Lionel Messi‘s presence has created a revolution in Major League Soccer. Fans around the US are going desperate to attend Inter Miami games only to see if they can witness the Argentine star’s magic, and Chicago Fire know that.

The Red Machine welcome the Herons to Soldier Field on Wednesday, October 4, but the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner may not take part in the game. Leo has been struggling with muscle fatigue, and his availability for this clash remains uncertain.

Of course, Messi’s absence would be a huge blow for thousands of fans who purchased their tickets only to see the world champion in action. Therefore, the home side came up with an interesting solution for those spectators.

Chicago Fire come up with great idea for fans who bought tickets to see Messi

In a statement, Chicago Fire addressed the possibility that many fans may be disappointed not to see Messi at Soldier Field this week, but their idea is for everyone to live a great experience regardless of the players who take the field.

“To show our appreciation, the Chicago Fire will be offering a $250 account credit toward new memberships for the 2024 season – or a $50 account credit for anyone unable to use the new member credit – to all single-game ticket buyers who attend our match vs. Inter Miami regardless of which players are able to make an appearance on the pitch,” the club statement read.

Besides, the club will offer several in-match activations as well as a surprise halftime show aiming to please the 61,000 attendees and make those who only want to see Messi feel the ticket was worth it.

When does Lionel Messi’s contract expire?

Lionel Messi signed a two-and-a-half year deal with Inter Miami, keeping him tied to the MLS side through the 2025 season.