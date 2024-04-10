Monterrey host Inter Miami at Estadio BBVA tonight in the second leg of the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals. In Bolavip we’ll bring you everything you need to know with minute by minute updates. Follow the game live with us!
Monterrey vs Inter Miami LIVE: Messi's team losing 2-0 (4-1 on aggregate)!
Follow the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinal second leg between Monterrey and Inter Miami tonight live with Bolavip!
58' - MONTERREY SCORE! (2-0)
Berterame fired home a powerful shot to make things 2-0 for Monterrey, who now lead 4-2 on aggregate.
Miami now needs to score four goals to remain alive...
56' - Rayados in control
Monterrey are having a ball as they comfortably lead in the series and fans even dare to chant "olé" to the opponents.
Fans react to Callender's mistake
Callender's mistake made social media go wild, with fans sharing hilarious memes and reactions. Inter Miami are in a tough spot now.
SECOND HALF UNDERWAY
Monterrey and Inter Miami are back on the field for the second half!
HALFTIME
Vazquez's goal sees Monterrey lead Inter Miami 1-0 at the break.
Rayados would advance to the semis with this result, holding a 3-1 aggregate lead.
45' - Miami has two goals called off
Messi and Suarez scored but both goals were called off for offside.
What result Inter Miami need now
As things stand, Inter Miami would be eliminated from the Concacaf Champions Cup. Monterrey lead 3-1 on aggregate.
Due to the away goal rule, they need at least two goals to keep their hopes alive. If the Herons manage to turn things around and win 2-1, the game would go to extra time.
If Messi and company score three or more goals and they win, regardless of the difference, they will advance to the semis.
36' - Callender saves
Meza almost scored the second for the hosts but Callender managed to deflect it.
Watch Vazquez's goal
This is how Vazquez opened the scoring at Estadio BBVA.
31' - MONTERREY SCORE! (1-0)
Drake Callender made a terrible mistake at the back as he gifted a goal to Brandon Vazquez.
25' - Messi almost scores!
The Argentine star's effort goes just wide as he tries from inside the box.
Messi booed
Rayados fans boo Messi whenever he touches the ball as they try to intimidate the away side.
18' - Miami almost concedes!
Noah Allen nearly made a costly mistake as Berterame intercepted his pass inside the box, but the ball went out of bounds.
A full-house for tonight's game
Beautiful scenes as Estadio BBVA is packed for this huge match.
14' - Callender makes huge save!
Berterame tried with a powerful effort but Callender deflected it to the corner.
13' - Miami keeps on looking
The Herons continue to chase the first goal of the night but Rayados are not leaving too much space.
8' - Callender saves!
The Inter Miami keeper saved a dangerous header from Berterame in that free-kick!
7' - Free kick for Monterrey
Rayados are awarded a free-kick close to the box from the right side.
5' - Rayados start to move forward
After a couple of minutes with Inter Miami controlling the ball, Monterrey got close to the opponents' box but couldn't shoot.
2' - Inter Miami putting pressure
The Herons started the game with an aggressive mindset looking for the opener.
Kick-off!
The game is underway at Estadio BBVA.
Teams on the field!
Monterrey and Inter Miami walk out to the field as kick-off draws nearer.
With the captain's armband, Messi is making his first start since picking up a hamstring injury on March 13th.
Last ticket to semis at stake!
With Pachuca knocking out Herediano earlier today, this will be the final game of the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals.
The winner of this tie will take on the Columbus Crew with a ticket to the grand final up for grabs.
Pachuca and América will clash in the other semifinal.
Warmups done!
Both teams are already heading back to the locker room to get ready for kick-off.
Messi bodyguard banned from entering the field
Lionel Messi's personal bodyguard Yassine Cheuko will reportedly not be allowed to enter the playing field at Estadio BBVA tonight. Instead, he will be authorized to be in the dressing room and mixed zone press area.
Inter Miami sanctioned by Concacaf
Concacaf decided to sanction Inter Miami for the post-match altercation in the first leg against Monterrey in the mixed zone area.
How fans received Messi
Many fans at the Estadio BBVA received Messi with a warm welcome, while other Rayados supporters had nothing but boos for Inter Miami as they aim to intimidate the visitors.
Inter Miami take the field!
Messi and company are already on the field for warm-up drills.
Kick-off in less than 30'!
Monterrey's lineup confirmed!
Coach Fernando Ortiz will make a few changes to the lineup that played in Fort Lauderdale last week.
Here's how Rayados will line up at home tonight: Esteban Andrada, Stefan Medina, Erick Aguirre, Victor Guzman, Gerardo Arteaga; Luis Romo, Jesus Gallardo, Maximiliano Meza, Sergio Canales, German Berterame, Brandon Vazquez
Inter Miami's lineup confirmed!
Lionel Messi will make his first start since Marth 13th, when he contributed in Inter Miami's win over Nashville in the return leg of the 2024 CCC round of 16.
Here's how the Herons will line up tonight: Drake Callender; Marcelo Weigandt, Tomas Aviles, Nicolas Freire, Noah Allen, Jordi Alba; Julian Gressel, Sergio Busquets, Diego Gomez; Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez.
About last match
The first leg put Rayados in a great spot ahead of tonight's match.
With Messi watching on the sidelines, Inter Miami took a first-half lead thanks to Tomas Aviles (19').
But David Ruiz saw the red card after 65', and things became really complicated for the hosts.
Monterrey put things level only four minutes later through Maxi Meza, and made sure to capitalize on the extra player on the field. But it wasn't until the 89th minute that Jorge Rodriguez scored the winner for the visitors, sending home a great shot from outside the box.
With this result, Inter Miami need to score at least twice to keep their Concacaf Champions Cup alive due to the away goal rule.
Locker rooms ready
The locker rooms are already waiting for both teams at Estadio BBVA.
Tonight's stage
Estadio BBVA will be home to this exciting clash.
Selected to host 2026 FIFA World Cup matches, Monterrey's venue has a capacity of 53,500.
With the club reporting tickets sold out weeks ago, a full house is expected for this big game tonight.
Tonight's officials
These will be the match officials for the match between Monterrey and Inter Miami tonight:
REF: IVAN BARTON (El Salvador)
AR1: DAVID MORAN (El Salvador)
AR2: HENRI PUPIRO (Nicaragua)
4TH: ISMAEL CORNEJO (El Salvador)
VAR: BENJAMIN PINEDA (Costa Rica)
VAR1: RICARDO MONTERO (Costa Rica)
Messi returns just in time for Miami
After missing the first leg due to a hamstring injury, Lionel Messi is expected to make his first start for Inter Miami since March 13th tonight.
The Argentine star's return comes just in time for the Herons, who arrive in Mexico aiming to turn things around after losing 1-2 at home.
Miami has to put on a strong performance, as the away goal rule means it needs at least two goals to advance.
How to watch and kick-off time
The game starts at 10:30 PM (ET).
For those in the United States, the game will be broadcast on Fubo (7-day free trial), TUDN USA, and FS1.
But there will be many options for those who want to watch it elsewhere.
Concacaf will live stream the game free on YouTube and their app for international viewers.
Monterrey and Inter Miami clash in Mexico tonight
Welcome!
Monterrey and Inter Miami face off in the second leg of the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals tonight, and you can follow every moment of the game live here, with minute by minute updates and everything you need to know.
Stay with us and don't miss a single thing!
Check our latest news in Google News