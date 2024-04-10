What result Inter Miami need now

As things stand, Inter Miami would be eliminated from the Concacaf Champions Cup. Monterrey lead 3-1 on aggregate.

Due to the away goal rule, they need at least two goals to keep their hopes alive. If the Herons manage to turn things around and win 2-1, the game would go to extra time.

If Messi and company score three or more goals and they win, regardless of the difference, they will advance to the semis.