Argentina sends condolences and support to Lionel Messi after Jorge’s passing

Lionel Messi, one of the greatest stars in the history of the Argentina national team, has suffered the loss of his father, Jorge.

Lionel Messi suffered the loss of his father, Jorge, and the news quickly spread throughout the soccer world. Argentina was no exception, expressing its condolences through the national team’s official X account.

“Stay strong, Leo Messi and family. We are with you in this difficult moment. We send you our most heartfelt embrace,” the brief statement read. Messi and his family have received an outpouring of messages of support and love from around the world.

Newell’s Old Boys, the club where Messi developed as a soccer player, also expressed its condolences, along with other organizations and prominent figures. One of the most difficult moments in the No. 10’s life has been met with an outpouring of support from the soccer world.

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Jorge’s influence on Lionel Messi’s career

Jorge Messi has been a decisive and foundational figure in his son’s career, serving as his primary manager, advisor, and agent from the very beginning. It was Jorge who took the pivotal step of traveling to Spain to bring a young Lionel to try out for FC Barcelona, negotiating the essential agreement that secured the club’s funding for his growth hormone treatment.

Lionel Messi with Jorge Messi.

For over two decades, he directed contract renewals, image rights, and major career transitions—including the moves to Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Miami—acting as the strategic force behind the scenes throughout Lionel’s professional journey.

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The final goodbye to Jorge Messi

According to Miami Herald sportswriter Michelle Kaufman, Lionel Messi will travel to Rosario to reunite with the rest of his family and say a final goodbye to his father. His commitments with Inter Miami will inevitably be put on hold.