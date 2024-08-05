Paraguayan international Diego Gómez has been sold, according to reports. When will the Olympian leave Inter Miami? Find out!

It’s almost to the finish line, but according to a report, Inter Miami’s Paraguayan international Diego Gómez is leaving the club. Gómez is coming off a fantastic run in the Summer Olympics, having scored 1 goal and assisted on two in 4 games for Paraguay.

At Inter Miami, Gómez found his footing after a poor start to his MLS career in 2023. From the beginning of 2024, when he helped Paraguay qualify for the Olympics, his output and general performances at the MLS level improved greatly.

Diego Gómez has 5 goals and 4 assists in 28 games for Inter Miami, and this season, in 12 matches, he has 3 goals and 3 assists. According to César Luis Merlo, Gómez is off to Premier League side Brighton.

Diego Gómez to Brighton Deal

According to Merlo, Diego Gómez is set to make a move to Brighton, with an agreement in place between Brighton and Inter Miami for the Paraguayan midfielder. The transfer will see Gómez switch clubs for a fee of $14 million, with an additional $3 million available in performance-related add-ons.

Gómez, who is currently playing with Inter Miami, will join Brighton in January. The midfielder has signed a contract that will keep him at the Premier League club until June 2029.

Gómez has become Inter Miami’s first major transfer abroad as the club expected to make these types of moves for their young players and has secured his services until the end of the MLS season