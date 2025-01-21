Former Top 10 and US Open champion chooses greatest player between Djokovic and Federer

Emma Raducanu surprised the world in 2021 when, at only 18 years old, she won the US Open as a wildcard. She is the first qualifier to clinch a Grand Slam singles title, and the first British woman to win a major since Virginia Wade at the 1977 Wimbledon Championships. The 22-year-old star also has a clear stance on the “greatest of all time” debate, choosing between Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.

In 2024, speaking to Sky Sports Edition series, the British player revealed that she considers the Serbian the greatest ever, but that the Swiss Maestro has a spot in her heart. “In my opinion, the tennis GOAT is Novak Djokovic for pure, just repeatable quality,” she said.

However, the former World Top 10 added: “But I think my favourite to watch is Roger Federer. He (Federer) resembles grace, class, elegance, timelessness — all of the above.” Raducanu’s opinion on the debate is close to other legendary tennis players, such as Chris Evert and Serena Williams.

In terms of numbers, Djokovic surpassed Federer and Rafael Nadal in Grand Slams titles (24), Masters 1000 titles (40), Weeks as No. 1 (428) and ATP Finals titles (7). He also has other impressive records, such as being the only player with a triple career Grand Slam (winning all major titles at least three times each).

Emma Raducanu won the 2021 US Open as a qualifier (Elsa/Getty Images)

But, as the Serbian dominates in numbers, some still argue that Federer’s creativity on court sets him apart from everyone. Including Nadal himself. “Since I can remember, he is the player who has impressed me the most, the one who has entertained me the most, the one who has excited me the most,” he told El Pais in January 2024 about Federer.

Emma Raducanu’s impressive US Open run in 2021: Not even Djokovic, Federer or Nadal

While Raducanu has struggled to gain her footing at the WTA Tour since her US Open win, dropping in the rankings (she is currently World No. 61) and not being able to compete with the top players, her Grand Slam run at the 2021 US Open will remain in history books as one of the most impressive wins.

Apart from being the first qualifier in the Open Era to win a major, she also never dropped a set during the tournament. She also holds the Open Era record for the fewest majors played before winning a title, having only played in Wimbledon before.