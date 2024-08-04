Inter Miami and the opening of their new stadium do not guarantee Lionel Messi's presence.

In recent years, Inter Miami has undergone immense changes in a very short period. The arrival of Lionel Messi and other European football stars has made the franchise, led by David Beckham, one of the most attractive in MLS.

The number of fans who began following the Herons once the arrival of one of the greatest players in history was confirmed grew exponentially, sparking a debate among the management about relocating to a new stadium.

The announcement of a new 25,000-seat stadium was warmly received by fans. Construction began in August 2023, with an expected completion date of December 2025.

In an official statement to all Inter Miami fans, it was declared that the 2025 season is “is expected to be our FINAL season here at Chase Stadium before moving to the new stadium in Miami.”

Miami Freedom Park and the delay in its opening

According to ESPN’s website, the opening of Miami Freedom Park could be postponed to 2026, creating uncertainty about Lionel Messi’s presence, as his contract with the Herons ends in 2025.

The delay in the completion of Inter Miami’s new home leaves the situation of the Argentine forward in suspense, and it has not yet been confirmed whether he will still be with the Herons when they make their debut at Miami Freedom Park.

The contractual situation of Lionel Messi and Inter Miami

There’s certain possibility that Lionel Messi could take the field, as his contract features an extension option through 2026. Although there’s been no official word on whether this option will be exercised, discussions have suggested that the multiple champion and eight-time Ballon d’Or winner might continue playing into the next World Cup 2026, which will take place in USA, Mexico and Canada.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF celebrates after teammate Leonardo Campana #9 scored his second goal against the FC Cincinnati during the second half in the 2023 U.S. Open Cup semifinal match at TQL Stadium on August 23, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The Miami Freedom Park and an ambitious project

With the confirmation of the construction of their new stadium, CEO Jorge Mas stated: “With Inter Miami my family set out to build something truly transformational. In just four years we have changed the perception worldwide of American soccer. As we commence construction of Miami Freedom Park that same vision guides us. In creating a multifaceted space, we will set a new standard of what sport complexes can be. We look forward to delivering a food and entertainment destination for families to enjoy year-round. I can’t wait to welcome our fans to our state-of-the-art stadium and hear the chants as Messi and your Inter Miami players take the pitch for the first time in 2025.”