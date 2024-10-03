Trending topics:
FIFA

Report: Inter Miami set to join Seattle Sounders as MLS representatives in FIFA Club World Cup

Under unclear circumstances, Inter Miami is reported to be announced as the second MLS representative for the FIFA Club World Cup set for the summer of 2025.

Lionel Messi and Jorge Mas with Supporters Shield.
© MLSLionel Messi and Jorge Mas with Supporters Shield.

By Kelvin Loyola

Inter Miami’s Supporters Shield win could also be a ticket to the FIFA Club World Cup set for June and July of 2025. Inter Miami would be allocated the final Concacaf slot as the “host,” according to a report by Ben Jacobs.

The process of giving the final host slot to Inter Miami has been unclear; FIFA never designated the host for the tournament, and from Concacaf, there was never a clear path to being the host. Rather, the rumor was that Inter Miami would be allocated the “host” slot more for commercial reasons than for sporting ones.

With a Supporters Shield win, it gives FIFA and Concacaf the perfect “excuse” to get Lionel Messi and Inter Miami into the controversial tournament.

When will Inter Miami be confirmed to play in the Club World Cup?

According to Jacobs, Inter Miami should be confirmed as the host later this month, with the draw for the tournament taking place before the MLS Cup final in early December. While some may question the sporting merit, in the last two years, Inter Miami has won two titles and could be the MLS Cup winners by the time the Club World Cup takes place.

Jordi Alba, Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi, and Sergio Busquets with the Supporters Shield.

At the moment, the host and the final Conmebol allocation are the only spots left to be confirmed. The Conmebol slot will be given to this year’s winner of the Copa Libertadores, which is in the semifinal stage and will crown its champion on November 30th.

The Club World Cup’s new format was not met well by the top teams of Europe, who continue to believe that these types of tournaments are overkill for their players, especially when played in the hot summer months of the United States. Teams like Chelsea, Real Madrid, Manchester City, PSG, and Bayern Munich are among the 12 UEFA representatives.

kelvin loyola
Kelvin Loyola

