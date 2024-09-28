Trending topics:
FIFA reveals the 12 United States stadiums to host the 2025 Club World Cup

FIFA President Gianni Infantino confirmed in New York the 12 stadiums that will host the Club World Cup next year.

FIFA President, Gianni Infantino hands over the FIFA Club World Cup trophy to Cesar Azpilicueta of Chelsea following the FIFA Club World Cup UAE 2021 Final match between Chelsea and Palmeiras at Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium on February 12, 2022 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
© Francois Nel/Getty ImagesFIFA President, Gianni Infantino hands over the FIFA Club World Cup trophy to Cesar Azpilicueta of Chelsea following the FIFA Club World Cup UAE 2021 Final match between Chelsea and Palmeiras at Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium on February 12, 2022 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

By Dante Gonzalez

With less than a year until the tournament kicks off, FIFA revealed the 12 stadiums in the United States that will host the revamped Club World Cup 2025. The best 32 soccer teams in the world will take part in the competition, starting on July 13th, 2025.

The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 will feature 12 fantastic stadiums where a new chapter in soccer’s global history will be written by great players from the 32 best clubs in the world,” FIFA President Gianni Infantino said at the Global Citizen Festival in Central Park, New York.

Soccer is the most popular sport on the planet, and in 2025 a new era for club soccer will kick off when FIFA stages the greatest, most inclusive and merit-based global club competition right here in the United States,” he concluded.

With the draw set for December, just two of the 32 teams are yet to be confirmed: one from South America (CONMEBOL), and other from the United States. Fans are eager to see Lionel Messi‘s Inter Miami attend to the competition.

Fireworks erupt over Metlife Stadium, host for FIFA Club World Cup 2025, ahead of Super Bowl XLVIII between the Seattle Seahawks and the Denver Broncos on February 2, 2014 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The 12 stadiums for FIFA CWC 2025

  • Miami, Florida — Hard Rock Stadium
  • Seattle, Washington — Lumen Field
  • Los Angeles, California – Rose Bowl Stadium
  • Orlando, Florida — Camping World Stadium
  • Orlando, Florida — Inter & Co. Stadium
  • Atlanta, Georgia — Mercedes-Benz Stadium
  • Nashville, Tennessee — Geodis Park
  • Charlotte, North Carolina — Bank of America Stadium
  • Cincinnati, Ohio — TQL Stadium
  • Washington D.C. — Audi Field
  • Philadelphia, Pennsylvania — Lincoln Financial Field
  • East Rutherford, New Jersey — MetLife Stadium (hosting final)
Real Madrid clears the air over Club World Cup

Dante Gonzalez

Dante Gonzalez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish. He graduated from the Circulo de Periodistas Deportivos (CPD) in Buenos Aires, Argentina, with a Bachelor’s degree in Sports Journalism. Before joining Bolavip in September 2024, he contributed to sports event coverage on the Fut &amp; Gol YouTube channel. As a commentator, Dante's attention to detail in analyzing live events keeps the audience engaged, making him a valuable team member. He covers soccer, tennis, NBA, and NFL, bringing a comprehensive understanding of these sports to his analysis. His experience in the communications industry also includes working as a copywriter for the Spanish marketing agency Agencia Ninja.

