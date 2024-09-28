FIFA reveals the 12 United States stadiums to host the 2025 Club World Cup

FIFA President Gianni Infantino confirmed in New York the 12 stadiums that will host the Club World Cup next year.

With less than a year until the tournament kicks off, FIFA revealed the 12 stadiums in the United States that will host the revamped Club World Cup 2025. The best 32 soccer teams in the world will take part in the competition, starting on July 13th, 2025.

“The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 will feature 12 fantastic stadiums where a new chapter in soccer’s global history will be written by great players from the 32 best clubs in the world,” FIFA President Gianni Infantino said at the Global Citizen Festival in Central Park, New York.

“Soccer is the most popular sport on the planet, and in 2025 a new era for club soccer will kick off when FIFA stages the greatest, most inclusive and merit-based global club competition right here in the United States,” he concluded.

With the draw set for December, just two of the 32 teams are yet to be confirmed: one from South America (CONMEBOL), and other from the United States. Fans are eager to see Lionel Messi‘s Inter Miami attend to the competition.

Fireworks erupt over Metlife Stadium, host for FIFA Club World Cup 2025, ahead of Super Bowl XLVIII between the Seattle Seahawks and the Denver Broncos on February 2, 2014 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The 12 stadiums for FIFA CWC 2025

Miami, Florida — Hard Rock Stadium

Seattle, Washington — Lumen Field

Los Angeles, California – Rose Bowl Stadium

Orlando, Florida — Camping World Stadium

Orlando, Florida — Inter & Co. Stadium

Atlanta, Georgia — Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Nashville, Tennessee — Geodis Park

Charlotte, North Carolina — Bank of America Stadium

Cincinnati, Ohio — TQL Stadium

Washington D.C. — Audi Field

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania — Lincoln Financial Field

East Rutherford, New Jersey — MetLife Stadium (hosting final)

