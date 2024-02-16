Inter Miami set to sell one of their midfielders to be roster compliant

Inter Miami is reportedly over budget, it was reported on Wednesday that the club needed to clear its books in order to have their roster be compliant with MLS salary cap rules.



In the middle of their 1-1 draw with Newell’s Old Boys, reports began to surface that Inter Miami had accepted a $2.8 million transfer for Gregore by Brazilian giants Botafogo.



The 29-year-old defensive midfielder has been with Inter Miami since 2021 and played in 64 games for the club. The transfer is music to Inter Miami’s ears as according to a source via The Athletic, the financial situation of Inter Miami was “dire”.



Gregore to Botafogo?



Gregore is one of the club’s leaders and has worn the captain’s armband as recently as Inter Miami’s preseason tour. The Brazilian was named as the Inter Miami most valuable player of the 2021 season. He also led the number of tackles (55) among all teams of the MLS Regular Season.



Gregore had recently signed a two-year extension with the club, but with Inter Miami making various offseason signings, the club has to subtract.



Federico Redondo to Inter Miami off



A report out of Fox Sports in Argentina journalist Pipi Novello, states that the $8 million transfer of Argentine midfielder Federico Redondo has collapsed.



According to TNT Sports, Argentinos Juniors did not accept the terms of payment that MLS and Inter Miami usually agree upon. MLS regulations do not permit the totality of a transfer to be sent, and the Argentine club was not satisfied with the distribution method.



The collapse of the deal is a major blow for Inter Miami as they start the season with a lot of questions around their defensive end.