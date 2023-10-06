Inter Miami need Lionel Messi more than ever. The 2023 MLS season is reaching its final stages, and the upcoming home game against FC Cincinnati on Saturday, October 7 could be crucial for their playoff aspirations.

Gerardo Martino’s men are 14th in the Eastern Conference standings with 33 points, five shy of Montreal, who are currently claiming the last postseason ticket. The Herons have a game in hand, though.

The Argentine star has missed the last four games due to muscle fatigue, and Miami has lost each of those matches – including the US Open Cup final. Fortunately, it looks like his return is right around the corner.

Inter Miami seemingly confirm Messi’s presence vs. Cincinnati

“Nos vemos mañana (See you tomorrow),” Inter Miami wrote on social media. This post all but confirms that Lionel Messi will be in action when the Herons welcome FC Cincinnati to DRV PNK Stadium on Oct. 7 at 7:30 PM (ET).

The 36-year-old has been on the sidelines since he asked to be subbed off only 36 minutes into the Toronto FC fixture. With his team’s playoff hopes on the line, Leo will make a long-awaited return.

How many games do Inter Miami have left?

Inter Miami only have three games left this season. After taking on Cincinnati, Messi and company will face Charlotte FC in consecutive matches.