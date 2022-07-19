Inter Miami take on Barcelona at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale for the 2022 FCB USA Tour. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Inter Miami and Barcelona meet in the 2022 FCB USA Tour. This game will take place at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale. The home team has the perfect opportunity to try a couple of new things against a big team. Here is all the detailed information about this soccer game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

Inter Miami are in an irregular situation in the local league, but this game will be perfect to regain some confidence and try some defensive and offensive tactics against one of the big teams of Europe.

Barcelona will not only play against Inter Miami but also with other MLS teams in what will be their USA Tour to show the world that the team is in good shape. They have new players and other youngsters coming from their academy who will be playing during the tour.

Inter Miami vs Barcelona: Date

Inter Miami and Barcelona play for the 2022 FCB USA Tour on Tuesday, July 19 at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale. The visitors are big favorites to win, but the home team has the advantage of being more risky at home since there is nothing to lose.

Inter Miami vs Barcelona: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Inter Miami vs Barcelona at the 2022 FCB USA Tour

This game for the 2022 FCB USA Tour, Inter Miami and Barcelona at the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday, July 19, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA