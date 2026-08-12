Inter Miami vs Club Leon: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for Leagues Cup game on August 12, 2026

Inter Miami welcome Club Leon to Nu Stadium for the final Phase One match of the 2026 Leagues Cup. With Lionel Messi and the Herons looking to make their final statement before the knockout stage, here is how to catch the action live.

Match Summary Match Inter Miami vs Club Leon Tournament Leagues Cup Date Wednesday, August 12, 2026 Time 7:30 PM ET / 4:30 PM PT TV Channels – Live Stream Apple TV

How to watch Inter Miami vs Club Leon in the USA

Inter Miami vs. Club Leon will be available to stream live on Apple TV in the United States. There is no traditional U.S. TV channel listed for this specific matchup, so the platform is the primary way to watch the game.

Can I watch Inter Miami vs Club Leon for free?

Eligible new Apple TV subscribers can watch Inter Miami vs. Club Leon through the seven-day free trial. The platform currently lists a 7-day free trial for new subscribers, followed by a $12.99 monthly subscription.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Inter Miami and Club Leon meet in the final Phase One match of the 2026 Leagues Cup, with both clubs entering the matchup on three points and still fighting for a place in the quarterfinals.

Inter Miami opened the tournament with a 4-2 victory over Atletico de San Luis before falling 2-1 to CF Monterrey, while Leon began with a 1-0 win over Nashville SC and then beat Orlando City 2-0. The latest Leagues Cup standings have Leon on six points, while Inter Miami sits on three.

Players of Inter Miami (Source: Sam Navarro/Getty Images)

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For Miami, the match represents an opportunity to close Phase One strongly at Nu Stadium, where the club is hosting all three of its opening-round games. The Herons are competing in their fourth Leagues Cup campaign and are looking to build on their history in the competition after winning the 2023 edition.

Club Leon has the more favorable position heading into the final matchday, having collected two wins and six points from its opening two games. That puts the Liga MX club in a strong position to secure one of the four available quarterfinal spots from its league’s table. They are 4th in the ranking.

Inter Miami vs Club Leon: Predicted Lineups

Inter Miami (4-4-2): Rocco Rios Novo; Noah Allen, Micael, Facundo Mura, Ian Fray; Telasco Segovia, Yannick Bright, Casemiro, Rodrigo De Paul; Daniel Pinter, Schneider Delinois.

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Club Leon (4-1-4-1): Jordan Garcia; Sebastian Vegas, Carlos Guevara, Jhohan Romana, Ivan Moreno; Jose Rodriguez; Jhon Arcila, Fernando Beltran, Rodrigo Echeverria, Jordi Cortizo; Ettson Ayon.

What time is the Inter Miami vs Club Leon match?

The Inter Miami vs. Club León match kicks off on Wednesday, August 12, at 7:30 PM ET. The game will be played at Nu Stadium in Miami, Florida, with Inter Miami’s official schedule confirming the 7:30 p.m. ET start time.

Eastern Time: 7:30 PM

Central Time: 6:30 PM

Mountain Time: 5:30 PM

Pacific Time: 4:30 PM