What happens if Inter Miami win, tie or lose vs Club Leon today in 2026 Leagues Cup Matchday 3?

Inter Miami face Club Leon in the 2026 Leagues Cup, where any result can alter the course of the competition for both clubs.

Inter Miami retain a slim chance to advance to the 2026 Leagues Cup quarterfinals in their matchup against Club Leon. This encounter promises to be intense as Lionel Messi’s presence remains in doubt.

The Herons enter the final match of the opening phase with three points, following a 4-2 victory over Atletico de San Luis and a 2-1 defeat to Monterrey. The scenario grew more complex following results from the previous matchday. Charlotte’s loss to Pachuca and Cincinnati’s defeat against Atlas left a door open for Inter Miami, but Real Salt Lake’s blowout victory over Juarez raised the stakes.

Leon, managed by Javier Gandolfi, arrives with a perfect record of six points after defeating Nashville SC and Orlando City. They are the surprise team of the tournament and, if they do not lose in 90 minutes, they will become the first Liga MX side to secure a spot in the quarterfinals. The match also marks the first official meeting between the two clubs.

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What happens if Inter Miami win vs Leon?

If they beat Leon in regulation time, Inter Miami will reach six points and preserve a mathematical chance of qualification. However, a win does not guarantee a top-four finish among MLS teams.

Rodrigo De Paul #7 of Inter Miami CF

Miami needs Austin FC, Chicago Fire, and FC Dallas to lose their respective matches. They must also hope other trailing teams do not exceed six points, while improving their current +1 goal differential. Chicago, Austin, and Dallas must lose in regulation, while LAFC must not win in regulation.

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None of these teams can win by a larger margin than Miami manages (if Miami’s margin is +2). If several clubs finish tied at six points, the first tiebreaker is goal differential, followed by regulation wins, goals scored, goals conceded, and Fair Play points.

What happens if Inter Miami and Leon tie?

In the Leagues Cup, all matches level after 90 minutes are decided via a penalty shootout. Each team receives one point, with the shootout winner earning an additional point.

If Miami wins the penalty shootout, they will finish with five points; if they lose the shootout, they will end with four points. In either scenario, they will be eliminated because they cannot reach the clubs that already have six or more points.

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What happens if Inter Miami lose vs Leon?

A loss leaves the squad with three points and immediately confirms its elimination. It would also mark its earliest exit from the tournament since Lionel Messi’s arrival in 2023.