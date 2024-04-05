Inter Miami will receive Colorado Rapids the Matchday 7 of the 2024 MLS. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Inter Miami are poised to maintain their position among the top contenders in the Eastern Conference as they prepare to take on the Colorado Rapids on Matchday 7 of the MLS. This overview offers in-depth details about the match, including its venue, along with a variety of options for watching it on TV or through live streaming platforms available in your country.

Inter Miami have faced two challenging Matchdays recently, with disappointing results against both New York teams: a heavy 0-4 defeat against the Red Bulls and a lackluster 1-1 draw against FC (one of the lowest-ranking teams in the tournament, sitting second to last in the east). Clearly, there’s room for improvement for Inter Miami.

With a keen awareness of their recent struggles, Lionel Messi’s team is determined to bounce back to winning ways in the upcoming match. Their opponents, the Colorado Rapids, are currently in 7th place with 8 points, occupying the last direct qualification spot for the playoffs. Aware that a loss could potentially jeopardize their playoff aspirations, the Rapids are poised to put up a strong fight against Inter.

Inter Miami vs Colorado Rapids: Kick-Off Time in Your Country

Argentina: 8:30 PM

Australia: 10:30 AM (April 7)

Bangladesh: 5:30 AM (April 7)

Canada: 7:30 PM

France: 12:30 AM (April 7)

Germany: 12:30 AM (April 7)

India: 5:00 AM (April 7)

Indonesia: 7:30 AM (April 7)

Ireland: 11:30 PM

Italy: 12:30 AM (April 7)

Malaysia: 7:30 AM (April 7)

Mexico: 5:30 PM

Netherlands: 12:30 AM (April 7)

Nigeria: 12:30 AM (April 7)

Portugal: 11:30 PM

South Africa: 12:30 AM (April 7)

Spain: 12:30 AM (April 7)

UAE: 3:30 AM (April 7)

UK: 11:30 PM

USA: 7:30 PM (ET)

Inter Miami vs Colorado Rapids: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

The 2024 MLS regular season clash between Inter Miami and Colorado Rapids will be available for global viewing through MLS League Pass on Apple TV. Other option for USA is SiriusXM FC.