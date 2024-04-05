LAFC will face off against LA Galaxy the Matchday 7 of the 2024 MLS. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

Los Angeles FC are set to welcome the Los Angeles Galaxy for another thrilling edition of the Los Angeles derby on Matchday 7 of the 2024 MLS season. Uncover all the vital information you need, such as the match date, kickoff time, and a variety of streaming options tailored specifically for viewers in the United States, right here.

Matchday 7 of the MLS promises to deliver the most captivating fixture with the highly anticipated showdown between Los Angeles FC and the Los Angeles Galaxy. In a remarkable reversal of fortunes, the tables have turned compared to previous years.

While Los Angeles FC once dominated, the Galaxy now find themselves at the forefront, leading the Western Conference and, alongside Cincinnati, they are the only undefeated team. This shift sets the stage for an enthralling encounter between the two archrivals, with much more at stake than just securing three points.

When will the LAFC vs LA Galaxy match be played?

The game for the Matchday 7 of the 2024 MLS between LAFC and LA Galaxy will be played this Saturday, April 6 at 7:45 PM (ET).

LAFC vs LA Galaxy: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:45 PM

CT: 6:45 PM

MT: 5:45 PM

PT: 4:45 PM

How to watch LAFC vs LA Galaxy in the USA

This 2024 MLS game between LAFC and LA Galaxy will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial) and Apple TV MLS Season Pass. Other options: Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX Network, FOX Deportes, SiriusXM FC.