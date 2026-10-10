Inter Miami vs DC United: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a MLS game on October 10, 2026

Inter Miami host D.C. United at Miami Freedom Park for a crucial MLS regular-season matchup as Lionel Messi and the Herons look to regain momentum in the playoff race. Find out how to watch live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Inter Miami vs DC United Tournament Major League Soccer Date Saturday, October 10, 2026 Time 7:30 PM ET / 4:30 PM PT TV Channels – Live Stream Apple TV

How to watch Inter Miami vs DC United in the USA

Inter Miami vs. D.C. United will be available to watch live in the United States on Apple TV, the official home of MLS matches.

Can I watch Inter Miami vs DC United for free?

Yes! Apple TV currently offers a 7-day free trial for MLS, and the specific Inter Miami vs. D.C. United match page displays the same offer.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Inter Miami enters the matchup in third place in the Eastern Conference with 46 points from 27 games, keeping the Herons firmly in the playoff picture. However, their recent MLS form has slowed their push toward the top of the conference: Miami has gone winless in its last five league matches, drawing four and losing one. The most recent result was a 2-1 defeat away to Columbus Crew on September 28.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami (Source: Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

That makes this home game particularly important for Cristian “Kily” Gonzalez‘s team. With the regular season approaching its decisive stretch, Miami cannot afford to continue dropping points if it wants to secure one of the Eastern Conference’s best playoff positions.

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The Herons have also been one of MLS’s most dangerous attacking teams, with Lionel Messi leading the team with 21 league goals and Luis Suarez adding 13. Rodrigo De Paul has also provided a major creative contribution, with 50 chances created.

D.C. United arrives in a much more difficult position. The club sits 11th in the Eastern Conference with 30 points from 26 matches, leaving it outside the current playoff places. D.C. has shown some signs of life recently, though, going unbeaten in three of its last five league games and earning a 3-3 draw against Vancouver Whitecaps in its most recent outing.

What time is the Inter Miami vs DC United match?

The Inter Miami vs. D.C. United match kicks off on Saturday, October 10, at 7:30 PM ET. For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

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