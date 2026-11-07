Inter Miami vs Charlotte: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a MLS game on November 7, 2026

Inter Miami host Charlotte FC at Nu Stadium on MLS Decision Day 2026, with playoff qualification and postseason positioning on the line. Lionel Messi and company face a crucial regular-season test. Find out how to watch live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Inter Miami vs Charlotte Tournament Major League Soccer Date Saturday, November 7, 2026 Time 4:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM PT TV Channels – Live Stream Apple TV

How to watch Inter Miami vs Charlotte in the USA

The game will be broadcast live exclusively on Apple TV in the United States. Fans can stream the matchup through the app on compatible smart TVs, streaming devices, computers, tablets and smartphones.

Can I watch Inter Miami vs Charlotte for free?

Yes, eligible new subscribers can watch Inter Miami vs Charlotte for free through Apple TV‘s seven-day free trial. The trial provides access to MLS coverage, including this Decision Day matchup, without an upfront subscription payment.

Advertisement

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Inter Miami and Charlotte FC have already secured their places in the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs, but their final regular-season encounter carries significant consequences for postseason seeding. The match is part of MLS Decision Day, when all teams play their final regular-season games and the remaining playoff positions and matchups are determined.

Lionel Messi #10 and Rodrigo De Paul #7 of Inter Miami (Source: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Inter Miami enter the final matchday in second place in the Eastern Conference with 59 points, while Charlotte sit fifth with 53. Lionel Messi and his teammates can guarantee the No. 2 seed with a victory. They cannot finish below third, but New England Revolution, currently one point behind Miami, could overtake them if the Herons fail to win and the Revs defeat Orlando City.

Advertisement

Charlotte also have an important objective. They are guaranteed a first-round playoff matchup against Chicago Fire, but can climb from fifth to fourth and secure home-field advantage in that best-of-three series. To achieve that, Charlotte must beat Inter Miami while Chicago fail to defeat Columbus Crew. A draw or defeat would leave the visitors in fifth place.

Inter Miami vs Charlotte: Predicted Lineups

Inter Miami (4-3-3): Dayne St. Clair; Sergio Reguilon, Micael, Casemiro, Gonzalo Lujan; Matias Galarza, Yannick Bright, Rodrigo De Paul; Riquelme Fillipi, Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi.

Charlotte FC (4-3-3): Kristijan Kahlina; Harry Toffolo, Henry Kessler, Morrison Agyemang, Nathan Byrne; Pep Biel, Ashley Westwood, Djibril Diani; Rodolfo Aloko, Idan Toklomati, Liel Abada.

Advertisement

What time is the Inter Miami vs Charlotte match?

The Inter Miami vs Charlotte FC match kicks off on Saturday, November 7, at 4:00 PM ET at Nu Stadium in Miami, Florida. The game is part of MLS Decision Day, the final matchday of the 2026 regular season.