Inter Miami will play against DC United for the Matchday 14 of the 2024 MLS. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it in your country.

After drawing in the Florida Derby against Orlando City SC, a game in which Lionel Messi was absent, Inter Miami aim to recover and return to the path of victory. Currently, they lead the Eastern Conference with 28 points, a position they are determined to maintain.

However, Cincinnati, with 27 points, is close behind, and a win for them could see Inter Miami lose the top spot. Therefore, Messi’s squad will be keen to secure 3 points against DC United, who currently occupy one of the Play-in positions but is only 1 point away from the Playoffs spots and will be eager to earn points to climb the standings.

Inter Miami vs DC United: Kick-Off Time in Your Country

Argentina: 8:30 PM

Australia: 10:30 AM (May 19)

Bangladesh: 5:30 AM (May 19)

Canada: 7:30 PM

France: 1:30 AM (May 19)

Germany: 1:30 AM (May 19)

India: 5:00 AM (May 19)

Indonesia: 7:30 AM (May 19)

Ireland: 12:30 AM (May 19)

Italy: 1:30 AM (May 19)

Malaysia: 7:30 AM (May 19)

Mexico: 5:30 PM

Netherlands: 1:30 AM (May 19)

Nigeria: 12:30 AM (May 19)

Portugal: 12:30 PM (May 19)

South Africa: 1:30 AM (May 19)

Spain: 1:30 AM (May 19)

UAE: 3:30 AM (May 19)

UK: 12:30 PM (May 19)

USA: 7:30 PM (ET)

D.C. United Midfielder Jared Stroud – IMAGO / Newscom World

Inter Miami vs DC United: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

The 2024 MLS regular season clash between Inter Miami and DC United will be available for global viewing through MLS League Pass on Apple TV. Other option for USA is SiriusXM FC.