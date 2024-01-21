How to watch Inter Miami vs FC Dallas live on January 22, 2024: TV Channel and Live Streaming options in your country

Inter Miami will play against FC Dallas in what will be a 2024 club friendly match. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

Inter Miami continue their preparation for what will undoubtedly be a significant year in 2024. Unlike previous years, they are now considered one of the main favorites to be crowned champions of the MLS and, in general, to succeed in all the competitions they participate in.

The strength of their team, with the notable presence of Lionel Messi, is the primary factor behind their favoritism. However, it is crucial to consider their style of play. In this regard, a preseason friendly against none other than FC Dallas (who were eliminated in first round of playoffs last year) is an ideal way to assess their readiness.

When will Inter Miami vs FC Dallas be played?

The club friendly game between Inter Miami and FC Dallas will be played this Sunday, January 22 at 6:00 PM (ET).

Inter Miami vs FC Dallas: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

How to watch Inter Miami vs FC Dallas

This club friendly game between Inter Miami and FC Dallas will be broadcast in the United States on MLSsoccer.com.