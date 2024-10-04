Trending topics:
Inter Miami’s new GK Oscar Ustari reveals funny story with Lionel Messi during training

Oscar Ustari arrived at Inter Miami in September, and while he is the second choice, the former youth national team teammate of Lionel Messi had a funny encounter with the GOAT during training.

Lionel Messi and Oscar Ustari at Inter Miami
© TyC SportsLionel Messi and Oscar Ustari at Inter Miami

By Kelvin Loyola

Oscar Ustari and Lionel Messi are connected in more ways than one; they were Argentina teammates during the 2006 FIFA World Cup and at the 2008 Olympic Games, where they won a gold medal, as well as winning the 2005 U-20 FIFA World Cup.

Now, at the tail end of their careers at Inter Miami, the duo got back together again. While Ustari is second choice to Drake Callender, the 38-year-old still has some spring in his step. During a training session, he was able to block a shot by Lionel Messi.

In a chat with Fox Sports, Ustari revealed what happened afterward when Messi’s practice shot was saved by his national team buddy.

Lionel Messi takes it to Oscar Ustari in Inter Miami training

“In one of the training sessions we had with Leo, we did some finishing drills, and I guessed one of his shots. I stepped out early and saved it. ‘Oh, you guessed me?’, he said. I didn’t save another shot the whole morning. I didn’t catch another ball,” the goalkeeper said on Fox Sports.

oscar ustari

Oscar Ustari during match between Atlas and Pachuca (Refugio Ruiz/Getty Images)

Ustari last played for Audax Italiano in Chile and, before that, spent three seasons with Pachuca, where he played over 100 games for the club in Liga MX.

Inter Miami will next play on Saturday against Toronto FC, as Tata Martino’s side looks to break the record for points in the MLS regular season held by the New England Revolution at 73. Inter Miami currently has two more games and is on 68 points.

