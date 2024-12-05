Inter Miami president acknowledges Messi’s role in Mascherano's appointment as head coach

Following the unexpected departure of Gerardo Martino, Inter Miami’s management acted swiftly, selecting another Argentine, Javier Mascherano, as the club’s new head coach for the demanding 2025 season. Club president Jorge Mas has revealed the crucial role Lionel Messi played in the decision to hire Mascherano.

“It was a decision we had to make very quickly,” Mas explained in an interview with TyC Sports, ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 draw that determined Inter Miami’s group-stage opponents. He then acknowledged Lionel Messi’s influence in the selection of Mascherano: “I consulted with Leo,” Mas said. “We spoke, and within 72 hours, we reached an agreement.”

The Inter Miami president expressed strong confidence in Mascherano’s ability to lead the team. “I believe he’s the right man for this moment in the club’s history, and I’m confident he’ll do very well here,” Mas said. He also revealed that this wasn’t the first time Mascherano had been linked to the club: “I’ve known Masche for five years. We spent a lot of time discussing youth development and the future of the club.”

Mascherano had previously come close to joining Inter Miami. “In 2020, I had signed to play for one year with Inter Miami,” Javier recalled during a recent interview with Argentine journalist Juan Pablo Varsky on Clank! “The plan was for me to stay afterward and take charge of their youth teams. However, a family issue forced me to remain in Argentina, and I had to break the contract. I’m still very grateful to the club.”

Lionel Messi and Javier Mascherano were teammates in Barcelona and the Argentine National Team.

Mascherano’s first assignment in Miami

“He has already been here, and we’ve already spoken,” Jorge Mas explained about Javier Mascherano in the same interview with TyC Sports. The Argentine coach officially joined Inter Miami a few days ago and was publicly introduced, immediately beginning preparations for the upcoming season.

Mascherano’s first major challenge was outlined by the president: “We’re planning the squad for 2025, for multiple tournaments.” This means Mascherano, alongside the club’s directors, is focusing on evaluating the team’s performance from this year to identify both strengths and areas for improvement. Based on these assessments, decisions will be made regarding which players should stay, and which positions need reinforcements.

Inter Miami’s challenges in 2025

Inter Miami’s 2025 schedule will be packed with high-stakes competitions. In addition to their Major League Soccer campaign, where they will aim to build on this season’s performance and make a deeper run in the playoffs, the club will also compete in three prestigious international tournaments.

On one hand, there is the Leagues Cup, where they will face teams from both MLS and Liga MX, hoping to replicate their success from 2023. The team will also compete in the CONCACAF Champions League, the most prestigious tournament in North and Central America. However, the most significant challenge will be the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, where Inter Miami will share Group A with Palmeiras, Porto, and Egypt’s Al Ahly.