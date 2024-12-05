Trending topics:
MLS

Inter Miami president acknowledges Messi’s role in Mascherano's appointment as head coach

Javier Mascherano has been appointed as Inter Miami’s new head coach, with the club’s president, Jorge Mas, revealing Lionel Messi’s influence in the decision.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami reacts against Atlanta United during the first half of the 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 02, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.
© Todd Kirkland/Getty ImagesLionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami reacts against Atlanta United during the first half of the 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 02, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Following the unexpected departure of Gerardo Martino, Inter Miami’s management acted swiftly, selecting another Argentine, Javier Mascherano, as the club’s new head coach for the demanding 2025 season. Club president Jorge Mas has revealed the crucial role Lionel Messi played in the decision to hire Mascherano.

“It was a decision we had to make very quickly,” Mas explained in an interview with TyC Sports, ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 draw that determined Inter Miami’s group-stage opponents. He then acknowledged Lionel Messi’s influence in the selection of Mascherano: “I consulted with Leo,” Mas said. “We spoke, and within 72 hours, we reached an agreement.”

The Inter Miami president expressed strong confidence in Mascherano’s ability to lead the team. “I believe he’s the right man for this moment in the club’s history, and I’m confident he’ll do very well here,” Mas said. He also revealed that this wasn’t the first time Mascherano had been linked to the club: “I’ve known Masche for five years. We spent a lot of time discussing youth development and the future of the club.”

Advertisement

Mascherano had previously come close to joining Inter Miami. “In 2020, I had signed to play for one year with Inter Miami,” Javier recalled during a recent interview with Argentine journalist Juan Pablo Varsky on Clank! “The plan was for me to stay afterward and take charge of their youth teams. However, a family issue forced me to remain in Argentina, and I had to break the contract. I’m still very grateful to the club.”

Advertisement
Lionel Messi and Javier Mascherano were teammates in Barcelona and the Argentine National Team.

Lionel Messi and Javier Mascherano were teammates in Barcelona and the Argentine National Team.

Mascherano’s first assignment in Miami

“He has already been here, and we’ve already spoken,” Jorge Mas explained about Javier Mascherano in the same interview with TyC Sports. The Argentine coach officially joined Inter Miami a few days ago and was publicly introduced, immediately beginning preparations for the upcoming season.

Advertisement

Mascherano’s first major challenge was outlined by the president: “We’re planning the squad for 2025, for multiple tournaments.” This means Mascherano, alongside the club’s directors, is focusing on evaluating the team’s performance from this year to identify both strengths and areas for improvement. Based on these assessments, decisions will be made regarding which players should stay, and which positions need reinforcements.

Mascherano makes something clear to Messi, former Barcelona teammates on Inter Miami

see also

Mascherano makes something clear to Messi, former Barcelona teammates on Inter Miami

Inter Miami’s challenges in 2025

Inter Miami’s 2025 schedule will be packed with high-stakes competitions. In addition to their Major League Soccer campaign, where they will aim to build on this season’s performance and make a deeper run in the playoffs, the club will also compete in three prestigious international tournaments.

Advertisement

On one hand, there is the Leagues Cup, where they will face teams from both MLS and Liga MX, hoping to replicate their success from 2023. The team will also compete in the CONCACAF Champions League, the most prestigious tournament in North and Central America. However, the most significant challenge will be the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, where Inter Miami will share Group A with Palmeiras, Porto, and Egypt’s Al Ahly.

alejandro lopez vega
Alejandro Lopez Vega

ALSO READ

NCAAF News: Bill Belichick reportedly considering college football stint after interview with ACC program
College Football

NCAAF News: Bill Belichick reportedly considering college football stint after interview with ACC program

Where to watch Detroit Lions vs Green Bay Packers in the USA: 2024 NFL Regular Season Game
NFL

Where to watch Detroit Lions vs Green Bay Packers in the USA: 2024 NFL Regular Season Game

NCAAB News: Auburn coach gets honest on "unbothered" Cooper Flagg
College Basketball

NCAAB News: Auburn coach gets honest on "unbothered" Cooper Flagg

NBA News: Kevin Durant's injury status for Suns vs. Pelicans game revealed
NBA

NBA News: Kevin Durant's injury status for Suns vs. Pelicans game revealed

Better Collective Logo