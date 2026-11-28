Inter Milan host Genoa at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in Milan for 2026-27 Serie A matchday action. Inter sit third while Genoa occupy tenth place, and here is how to watch the game live in the USA.

Inter Milan vs Genoa: Match Summary Match Inter Milan vs. Genoa Tournament 2026-27 Serie A Date Saturday, November 28, 2026 Time 2:45 PM ET / 11:45 AM PT TV Channels Telemundo Live Stream Fubo, Peacock, Paramount+, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo

How to watch Inter Milan vs Genoa in the USA

Telemundo carries the match on TV for viewers in the USA.

Fans can also stream the game through Fubo, Peacock, Paramount+ and Telemundo Deportes En Vivo.

Can I watch Inter Milan vs Genoa for free?

Viewers in the United States can watch Inter Milan vs Genoa for free through Fubo‘s 5-day free trial for new subscribers. The game also airs on Telemundo, which is free over the air with an antenna.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Inter Milan arrive at this match sitting third in Serie A. They beat Stuttgart 2-0 on November 25, then before that drew 4-4 with Atalanta on November 22, and they also beat Como 2-0 on November 8. The attacking output has been strong across those three games.

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Genoa sit tenth in the table. They won their last match 2-0 against Sassuolo on November 22. Before that, they lost 1-2 to Milan on November 8, and they beat Lecce 2-1 on November 1.

Inter will look to build on their recent form against a Genoa side that has split results in its last three outings.

Inter Milan leads the head-to-head with 7 wins in their last 10 meetings. Their most recent meeting was on February 28, 2026: Inter Milan 2-0 Genoa.

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Inter Milan vs Genoa: Predicted Lineups

Inter Milan (3-5-2): Josep Martinez; Yann Bisseck, Manuel Akanji, Carlos Augusto; Andy Diouf, Petar Sucic, Nicolo Barella, Curtis Jones, Federico Dimarco; Francesco Pio Esposito, Lautaro Martinez.

Genoa (3-4-2-1): Justin Bijlow; Alessandro Marcandalli, Sebastian Otoa, Johan Vasquez; Junior Messias, Kingsley Ehizibue, Hamed Junior Traore, Morten Frendrup, Mikael Ellertsson, Stephan El Shaarawy; Milutin Osmajic.

What time is the Inter Milan vs Genoa match?

The Inter Milan vs Genoa match kicks off on Saturday, November 28, at 2:45 PM ET in the United States. For viewers across different US regions, here are the start times:

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