Inter Milan face Stuttgart today at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League. Find out here the predicted lineups for this match.

Inter Milan host Stuttgart on November 25, 2026 in the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League, a matchup that carries real weight for both sides in the group phase. Points on nights like this shape where a team lands when the knockout bracket takes shape, and neither club will want to slip up. Below are the predicted lineups for both teams.

Cristian Chivu lines Inter Milan up in a 3-5-2, with Josep Martínez behind a back three of Benjamin Pavard, Manuel Akanji and Alessandro Bastoni. Djed Spence and Federico Dimarco provide the width as wing-backs, while Nicolò Barella, Petar Sučić and Henrikh Mkhitaryan control the midfield. Francesco Pio Esposito partners Marcus Thuram up front, with Ange-Yoan Bonny unavailable, which leaves the attacking pairing shorn of a rotation option.

Inter Milan’s predicted lineup (3-5-2): Josep Martínez; Benjamin Pavard, Manuel Akanji, Alessandro Bastoni; Djed Spence, Nicolò Barella, Petar Sučić, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Federico Dimarco; Francesco Pio Esposito, Marcus Thuram.

Advertisement

Sebastian Hoeneß sets Stuttgart up in a 3-4-2-1, with Dennis Seimen in goal behind Finn Jeltsch, Julian Chabot and Ramon Hendriks. Bilal El Khannouss and Jamie Leweling operate as the wide midfielders, flanking Grischa Prömel and Atakan Karazor through the center. Chris Führich and Maximilian Mittelstädt support Deniz Undav as the attacking trio behind the striker, and the absences of Justin Diehl, Dan-Axel Zagadou and Leo Sauer thin out their options at the back.

Stuttgart’s predicted lineup (3-4-2-1): Dennis Seimen; Finn Jeltsch, Julian Chabot, Ramon Hendriks; Bilal El Khannouss, Jamie Leweling, Grischa Prömel, Atakan Karazor, Chris Führich, Maximilian Mittelstädt; Deniz Undav.

How does Inter Milan arrive for the game vs Stuttgart?

Inter Milan come into this one on the back of a 3-0 win over Feyenoord on November 3 and a 1-0 win against Shakhtar Donetsk on October 21. Before that stretch, they lost 3-4 to Brugge on October 13, a result that showed they can be got at defensively. Two wins in their last three has them trending in the right direction, and a result here would further settle their group standing.

Advertisement

How does Stuttgart arrive for the game vs Inter Milan?

Stuttgart arrive off a 0-2 loss to Galatasaray on November 3, following a 1-1 draw with Atlético on October 20. They did beat Slovan 3-0 on October 14, so the form is mixed rather than alarming. A positive result in Milan would steady a campaign that has cooled over the last two outings.