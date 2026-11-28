PSG host Lorient at Parc des Princes in Paris for 2026-27 Ligue 1 action, with the leaders looking to stay on top against a mid-table side chasing points. Here is how to watch the game live in the USA.

PSG vs Lorient: Match Summary Match PSG vs. Lorient Tournament 2026-27 Ligue 1 Date Saturday, November 28, 2026 Time 2:45 PM ET / 11:45 AM PT TV Channels beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TV5 Monde Live Stream Fubo

How to watch PSG vs Lorient in the USA

Fans in the USA can watch the match on beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS CONNECT and TV5 Monde.

The game is also available to stream live on Fubo.

Can I watch PSG vs Lorient for free?

Viewers in the United States can watch PSG vs Lorient for free through Fubo‘s 5-day free trial for new subscribers.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

PSG sit first in the Ligue 1 table. They drew 2-2 with Roma on November 25, then come off a 3-2 win over Nice on November 21 and a 1-0 win over Troyes on November 7. Those results show a team scoring goals in bunches heading into this matchup.

Advertisement

Lorient arrive in 10th place. They drew 1-1 with Rennes on November 22. Before that, they beat Le Havre 2-0 on November 8, and they lost 0-2 to Brest on November 2. A positive result at Parc des Princes would be a boost for their position in the table.

PSG leads the head-to-head with 4 wins in their last 10 meetings. Their most recent meeting was on May 2, 2026: PSG 2-2 Lorient.

PSG vs Lorient: Predicted Lineups

PSG (4-3-3): Matvey Safonov; Achraf Hakimi, Illia Zabarnyi, Willian Pacho, Lucas Hernandez; Joao Neves, Vitor Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz; Maghnes Akliouche, Ousmane Dembele, Senny Mayulu.

Advertisement

Lorient (3-4-2-1): Yvon Mvogo; Nathaniel Adjei, Montassar Talbi, Nosa Edward Obaretin; Jean-Victor Makengo, Dembo Sylla, Noah Cadiou, Arthur Avom Ebong, Gabin Bernardeau, Arsene Kouassi; Tosin Aiyegun.

What time is the PSG vs Lorient match?

The PSG vs Lorient match kicks off on Saturday, November 28, at 2:45 PM ET in the United States. For viewers across different US regions, here are the start times:

Eastern Time (ET): 2:45 PM

Central Time (CT): 1:45 PM

Mountain Time (MT): 12:45 PM

Pacific Time (PT): 11:45 AM