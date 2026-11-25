Inter Milan host Stuttgart at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in Milan on Wednesday, November 25, in the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League, with both sides looking to climb the table. Here is how to watch the game live in the USA.

Inter Milan vs Stuttgart: Match Summary Match Inter Milan vs. Stuttgart Tournament 2026-27 UEFA Champions League Date Wednesday, November 25, 2026 Time 3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT TV Channels CBS Sports Golazo Live Stream Paramount+, ViX

How to watch Inter Milan vs Stuttgart in the USA

Fans in the United States can watch Inter Milan vs Stuttgart on CBS Sports Golazo.

The match is also available to stream on Paramount+ and ViX.

Can I watch Inter Milan vs Stuttgart for free?

There is no free way to watch Inter Milan vs Stuttgart in the United States: every platform that carries the game requires a subscription.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Inter Milan sit 17th with six points from four matches. They drew 4-4 with Atalanta in their last outing, after wins over Como and Feyenoord. A victory against Stuttgart would help them move up the table.

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Stuttgart arrive in 15th place with seven points from four games. They were held to a 0-0 draw by Schalke 04 in their most recent match. Before that, they beat Bremen and lost to Galatasaray.

Both teams need points to improve their standing in the competition. Inter Milan will look to use their position in Milan to their advantage against a Stuttgart side chasing consistency.

Inter Milan vs Stuttgart: Predicted Lineups

Inter Milan (3-5-2): Josep Martinez; Benjamin Pavard, Manuel Akanji, Alessandro Bastoni; Djed Spence, Nicolo Barella, Petar Sucic, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Federico Dimarco; Francesco Pio Esposito, Marcus Thuram.

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Stuttgart (3-4-2-1): Dennis Seimen; Finn Jeltsch, Julian Chabot, Ramon Hendriks; Bilal El Khannouss, Jamie Leweling, Grischa Promel, Atakan Karazor, Chris Fuhrich, Maximilian Mittelstadt; Deniz Undav.

What time is the Inter Milan vs Stuttgart match?

The Inter Milan vs Stuttgart match kicks off on Wednesday, November 25, at 3:00 PM ET in the United States. For viewers across different US regions, here are the start times:

Eastern Time (ET): 3:00 PM

Central Time (CT): 2:00 PM

Mountain Time (MT): 1:00 PM

Pacific Time (PT): 12:00 PM