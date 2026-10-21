Inter Milan vs Shakhtar Donetsk: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a UEFA Champions League game on October 21, 2026

Inter Milan host Shakhtar Donetsk at San Siro for Matchday 3 of the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League league phase. Inter are searching for their first European points, while Shakhtar arrive unbeaten. Find out how to watch the match live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Inter Milan vs Shakhtar Donetsk Tournament UEFA Champions League Date Wednesday, October 21, 2026 Time 3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT TV Channels CBS Sports Network Live Stream Fubo, ViX, Paramount+

How to watch Inter Milan vs Shakhtar Donetsk in the USA

Inter Milan vs. Shakhtar Donetsk will be available to watch in the United States on CBS Sports Network, Fubo and Paramount+, with Spanish-language streaming available through ViX.

Can I watch Inter Milan vs Shakhtar Donetsk for free?

Fans in the United States can watch Inter Milan vs. Shakhtar Donetsk through Fubo, which offers a 5-day free trial to eligible new subscribers.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Inter Milan return to San Siro under pressure after losing their first two Champions League league-phase matches. They fell 2-1 to Real Madrid before suffering a dramatic 4-3 home defeat against Club Brugge on October 13. Despite scoring three goals against the Belgian side, Inter’s defensive problems proved costly, leaving Cristian Chivu‘s team without a point after two rounds.

Ivan Provedel of Inter Milan prior to the Serie A match (Source: Emmanuele Ciancaglini/Getty Images)

The Italian side responded with a 3-1 Serie A victory over Bologna on October 17, offering a confidence boost ahead of its European fixture. However, captain Lautaro Martinez is expected to miss the match after suffering a muscle injury against Club Brugge. His absence puts additional responsibility on Marcus Thuram and the other attacking options to deliver the goals Inter need.

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Shakhtar Donetsk arrive in a stronger European position. They drew 1-1 against PSV Eindhoven in their opening match before defeating AEK Athens 3-1 on October 14. With four points from their first two fixtures, Arda Turan‘s side can put further pressure on Inter by earning a positive result away from home.

Inter Milan vs Shakhtar Donetsk: Predicted Lineups

Inter Milan (3-5-2): Josep Martinez; Alessandro Bastoni, Manuel Akanji, Yann Bisseck; Federico Dimarco, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Hakan Calhanoglu, Nicolo Barella, Andy Diouf; Marcus Thuram, Pio Esposito.

Shakhtar Donetsk (4-1-4-1): Dmytro Riznyk; Pedro Henrique, Mykola Matviyenko, Valeriy Bondar, Vinicius Tobias; Oleh Ocheretko; Kevin, Marlon Gomes, Pedrinho, Alisson Santana; Kaua Elias.

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What time is the Inter Milan vs Shakhtar Donetsk match?

Inter Milan vs. Shakhtar Donetsk kicks off on Wednesday, October 21, at 3:00 p.m. ET in the United States. The UEFA Champions League league-phase match will be played at San Siro in Milan, Italy, with a local kickoff time of 9:00 p.m. CTS.