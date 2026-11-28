Inter Milan face Genoa today at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in the 2026-27 Serie A. Find out here the predicted lineups for this match.

Inter Milan hosts Genoa on November 28, 2026 in the 2026-27 Serie A, a fixture that pits a high-scoring home side against a Genoa team looking to build on a clean sheet win, and both sets of predicted lineups show clear tactical intent from the opening whistle.

Inter Milan line up in a 3-5-2 with Josep Martínez behind a back three of Yann Bisseck, Manuel Akanji and Carlos Augusto. The midfield five of Andy Diouf, Petar Sučić, Nicolò Barella, Curtis Jones and Federico Dimarco gives them width and numbers in the middle of the park, while Francesco Pio Esposito partners Lautaro Martínez up front. There are no listed absences, so this looks close to a full-strength group set up to control possession and attack through the wing-backs.

Inter Milan’s predicted lineup (3-5-2): Josep Martínez; Yann Bisseck, Manuel Akanji, Carlos Augusto; Andy Diouf, Petar Sučić, Nicolò Barella, Curtis Jones, Federico Dimarco; Francesco Pio Esposito, Lautaro Martínez.

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Genoa set up in a 3-4-2-1, with Justin Bijlow in goal behind Alessandro Marcandalli, Sebastian Otoa and Johan Vásquez. Júnior Messias and Kingsley Ehizibue provide the width in a four-man midfield alongside Morten Frendrup and Hamed Junior Traoré, with Mikael Ellertsson and Stephan El Shaarawy tasked with supporting lone striker Milutin Osmajić. With no absences listed, Genoa should be able to field their intended shape and lean on the compact defensive block that helped them keep a clean sheet against Sassuolo.

Genoa’s predicted lineup (3-4-2-1): Justin Bijlow; Alessandro Marcandalli, Sebastian Otoa, Johan Vásquez; Júnior Messias, Kingsley Ehizibue, Hamed Junior Traoré, Morten Frendrup, Mikael Ellertsson, Stephan El Shaarawy; Milutin Osmajić.

How does Inter Milan arrive for the game vs Genoa?

Inter Milan come into this one off a wild 4-4 draw with Atalanta on November 22, a result that followed a 2-0 win over Como 1907 on November 8. Before that, they lost 1-3 to Milan on October 31, a reminder that their defense can be exposed. The draw with Atalanta kept them unbeaten in two of their last three, and a win here would settle things down after that defensive wobble.

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How does Genoa arrive for the game vs Inter Milan?

Genoa arrive in better defensive shape, having shut out Sassuolo 2-0 on November 22. That followed a 1-2 loss to Milan on November 8, sandwiched by a 2-1 win over Lecce on November 1. Two wins in their last three outings give Genoa a reason for confidence against a bigger-name opponent.