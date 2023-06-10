There was no room for a shock in the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League final. Inter did a decent job in Istambul, but it wasn’t enough to upset Manchester City, who tasted continental glory for the first time.

Simone Inzaghi‘s team was able to create danger throughout the game, but not only did Ederson deny all their efforts, the Nerazzurri also failed to capitalize on their chances.

Romelu Lukaku came off the bench to replace Edin Dzeko in the second half, but his performance left much to be desired. The Belgian striker’s misses proved costly, which is why many wonder what’s next for him.

Inter president leaves Romelu Lukaku’s future up in the air

Lukaku came back to Inter on loan at the beginning of the season, following a lackluster return to Chelsea the previous campaign. Inter president Steven Zhang didn’t slam the striker for his poor performance in Istambul, but he couldn’t confirm whether he’ll stay at the club.

“Romelu loves Inter, that’s very clear,” Zhang said, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano. “He’s a great guy but he’s under contract at Chelsea. We have to wait and speak to Chelsea to make Lukaku’s future clear”.

Inter reportedly don’t have a buy option nor an obligation to purchase him this summer, so if they want him to stay, they’ll have to negotiate with the English club.