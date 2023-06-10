The UEFA Champions League has a rich history that spans several decades. Since its first edition in 1955, the competition has grown to become the most prestigious club tournament in soccer. With the best players in the world, it has seen some of the greatest teams in history.
Manchester City and Inter are going to decide the new champion. This will be the 68th final with a clear dominance from Real Madrid. The Spaniards have record breaking 14 titles, including winning it last year.
As of now, 22 teams have won the Champions League at least once, with 13 clubs achieving it multiple times. This group could add a new member if the Citizens defeat Inter, but that will be settled in Istanbul.
UEFA Champions League winners by year
European Cup
1955–56: Real Madrid
1956–57: Real Madrid (2)
1957–58: Real Madrid (3)
1958–59: Real Madrid (4)
1959–60: Real Madrid (5)
1960–61: Benfica
1961–62: Benfica (2)
1962–63: Milan
1963–64: Inter Milan
1964–65: Inter Milan (2)
1965–66: Real Madrid (6)
1966–67: Celtic
1967–68: Manchester United
1968–69: Milan (2)
1969–70: Feyenoord
1970–71: Ajax
1971–72: Ajax (2)
1972–73: Ajax (3)
1973–74: Bayern Munich
1974–75: Bayern Munich (2)
1975–76: Bayern Munich (3)
1976–77: Liverpool
1977–78: Liverpool (2)
1978–79: Nottingham Forest
1979–80: Nottingham Forest (2)
1980–81: Liverpool (3)
1981–82: Aston Villa
1982–83: Hamburger SV
1983–84: Liverpool (4)
1984–85: Juventus
1985–86: Steaua București
1986–87: Porto
1987–88: PSV Eindhoven
1988–89: Milan (3)
1989–90: Milan (4)
1990–91: Red Star Belgrade
1991–92: Barcelona
UEFA Champions League
1992–93: Marseille
1993–94: Milan (5)
1994–95: Ajax (4)
1995–96: Juventus (2)
1996–97: Borussia Dortmund
1997–98: Real Madrid (7)
1998–99: Manchester United (2)
1999–2000: Real Madrid (8)
2000–01: Bayern Munich (4)
2001–02: Real Madrid (9)
2002–03: Milan (6)
2003–04: Porto (2)
2004–05: Liverpool (5)
2005–06: Barcelona (2)
2006–07: Milan (7)
2007–08: Manchester United (3)
2008–09: Barcelona (3)
2009–10: Inter Milan (3)
2010–11: Barcelona (4)
2011–12: Chelsea
2012–13: Bayern Munich (5)
2013–14: Real Madrid (10)
2014–15: Barcelona (5)
2015–16: Real Madrid (11)
2016–17: Real Madrid (12)
2017–18: Real Madrid (13)
2018–19: Liverpool (6)
2019–20: Bayern Munich (6)
2020–21: Chelsea (2)
2021–22: Real Madrid (14)