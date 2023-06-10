The UEFA Champions League has a rich history that spans several decades. Since its first edition in 1955, the competition has grown to become the most prestigious club tournament in soccer. With the best players in the world, it has seen some of the greatest teams in history.

Manchester City and Inter are going to decide the new champion. This will be the 68th final with a clear dominance from Real Madrid. The Spaniards have record breaking 14 titles, including winning it last year.

As of now, 22 teams have won the Champions League at least once, with 13 clubs achieving it multiple times. This group could add a new member if the Citizens defeat Inter, but that will be settled in Istanbul.

UEFA Champions League winners by year

European Cup

1955–56: Real Madrid

1956–57: Real Madrid (2)

1957–58: Real Madrid (3)

1958–59: Real Madrid (4)

1959–60: Real Madrid (5)

1960–61: Benfica

1961–62: Benfica (2)

1962–63: Milan

1963–64: Inter Milan

1964–65: Inter Milan (2)

1965–66: Real Madrid (6)

1966–67: Celtic

1967–68: Manchester United

1968–69: Milan (2)

1969–70: Feyenoord

1970–71: Ajax

1971–72: Ajax (2)

1972–73: Ajax (3)

1973–74: Bayern Munich

1974–75: Bayern Munich (2)

1975–76: Bayern Munich (3)

1976–77: Liverpool

1977–78: Liverpool (2)

1978–79: Nottingham Forest

1979–80: Nottingham Forest (2)

1980–81: Liverpool (3)

1981–82: Aston Villa

1982–83: Hamburger SV

1983–84: Liverpool (4)

1984–85: Juventus

1985–86: Steaua București

1986–87: Porto

1987–88: PSV Eindhoven

1988–89: Milan (3)

1989–90: Milan (4)

1990–91: Red Star Belgrade

1991–92: Barcelona

UEFA Champions League

1992–93: Marseille

1993–94: Milan (5)

1994–95: Ajax (4)

1995–96: Juventus (2)

1996–97: Borussia Dortmund

1997–98: Real Madrid (7)

1998–99: Manchester United (2)

1999–2000: Real Madrid (8)

2000–01: Bayern Munich (4)

2001–02: Real Madrid (9)

2002–03: Milan (6)

2003–04: Porto (2)

2004–05: Liverpool (5)

2005–06: Barcelona (2)

2006–07: Milan (7)

2007–08: Manchester United (3)

2008–09: Barcelona (3)

2009–10: Inter Milan (3)

2010–11: Barcelona (4)

2011–12: Chelsea

2012–13: Bayern Munich (5)

2013–14: Real Madrid (10)

2014–15: Barcelona (5)

2015–16: Real Madrid (11)

2016–17: Real Madrid (12)

2017–18: Real Madrid (13)

2018–19: Liverpool (6)

2019–20: Bayern Munich (6)

2020–21: Chelsea (2)

2021–22: Real Madrid (14)