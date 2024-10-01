Inter vs Crvena Zvezda: Where to watch and live stream 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

Inter face Crvena Zvezda in the league stage Matchday 2 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League. Here’s everything you need to know about the match, including schedules, kickoff times, and where to stream it live in your country.

Inter Milan will take on Crvena Zvezda in the league stage Matchday 2 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League. Whether you’re tuning in on TV or streaming online, here’s all the key information you need to catch the action, including viewing options specific to your country.

[Watch Inter vs Crvena Zvezda live in the USA on Paramount+]

Inter Milan have established themselves as a team to watch in the UEFA Champions League. Their resilience was on display in their opening match against defending champions Manchester City, where they held Pep Guardiola‘s side to a 0-0 draw, showing they can compete with the tournament’s heavyweights.

Next up for Inter is a crucial clash with Crvena Zvezda, who are desperate for points after a tough opening loss to Benfica. The Italians will be looking to secure their first victory, while Crvena Zvezda need a positive result to stay in the hunt for a place in the knockout stage. Both teams are aware of the high stakes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Inter vs Crvena Zvezda: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 4:00 PMAustralia: 5:00 AM (October 2)Bangladesh: 3:00 AM (October 2)Canada: 3:00 PMFrance: 9:00 PMGermany: 9:00 PMIndia: 12:30 AM (October 2)Indonesia: 3:00 AM (October 2)Ireland: 8:00 PMItaly: 9:00 PMMalaysia: 3:00 AM (October 2)Mexico: 1:00 PMNetherlands: 9:00 PMNigeria: 8:00 PMPortugal: 8:00 PMSouth Africa: 9:00 PMSpain: 9:00 PMUAE: 11:00 PMUK: 8:00 PMUSA: 3:00 PM (ET)

Andrija Maksimovic of Crvena Zvezda – IMAGO / Starsport

Advertisement

Inter vs Crvena Zvezda: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN2 ArgentinaAustralia: Stan SportBangladesh: tapmad, Sony LIVCanada: DAZN CanadaFrance: myCANAL, Canal+ Live 6Germany: DAZN GermanyIndia: JioTV, Sony LIVIndonesia: beIN Sports Connect IndonesiaIreland: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 7Italy: NOW TV, Sky Sport 4KMexico: MaxNigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2Portugal: DAZN PortugalSouth Africa: DStv App, SuperSport FootballSpain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League 7United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Arabia 8UK: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 7USA: Paramount+, ViX