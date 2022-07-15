Inter and Monaco will meet at the Stadio Paolo Mazza in Ferrara, Italy in a 2022 Pre-season Club Friendly on Friday, July 15, 2022. Here you can find the kick-off time of this friendly soccer match and how to watch it in your country.
This will be their fourth overall meeting. No surprises here as Inter of Serie A have been the obvious favorites in head-to-head duels, claiming a triumph on as two occasions so far; Ligue 1 side Monaco have celebrated a victory only once to this day, and no matches have ended in a draw.
Their most recent game was played on July 30, 2009, when the Nerazzurri got away with a plain 1-0 away win in Monaco. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time during this off-season, preparing for the beginning of the new 2022-23 campaign.
Inter vs Monaco: Kick-off Time
Australia: 4:30 AM (AEST)
Botswana: 8:30 PM
Cameroon: 7:30 PM
Canada: 2:30 PM (ET)
Ethiopia: 9:30 PM
Germany: 8:30 PM
Ghana: 6:30 PM
Ireland: 7:30 PM
Kenya: 9:30 PM
Mexico: 1:30 PM
Nigeria: 7:30 PM
Portugal: 7:30 PM
Russia: 9:30 PM (MSK)
Rwanda: 8:30 PM
South Africa: 8:30 PM
Sudan: 8:30 PM
UK: 7:30 PM
US: 2:30 PM (ET)
Zimbabwe: 8:30 PM
Inter vs Monaco: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Mexico: Star +
US: ESPN3