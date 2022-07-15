Inter and Monaco will clash off on Saturday at Stadio Paolo Mazza in a 2022 Pre-season Club Friendly. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch in different parts of the world.

Inter vs Monaco: TV Channel, how and where to watch 2022 Pre-season Club Friendly in your country

This will be their fourth overall meeting. No surprises here as Inter of Serie A have been the obvious favorites in head-to-head duels, claiming a triumph on as two occasions so far; Ligue 1 side Monaco have celebrated a victory only once to this day, and no matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on July 30, 2009, when the Nerazzurri got away with a plain 1-0 away win in Monaco. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time during this off-season, preparing for the beginning of the new 2022-23 campaign.

Inter vs Monaco: Kick-off Time

Australia: 4:30 AM (AEST)

Botswana: 8:30 PM

Cameroon: 7:30 PM

Canada: 2:30 PM (ET)

Ethiopia: 9:30 PM

Germany: 8:30 PM

Ghana: 6:30 PM

Ireland: 7:30 PM

Kenya: 9:30 PM

Mexico: 1:30 PM

Nigeria: 7:30 PM

Portugal: 7:30 PM

Russia: 9:30 PM (MSK)

Rwanda: 8:30 PM

South Africa: 8:30 PM

Sudan: 8:30 PM

UK: 7:30 PM

US: 2:30 PM (ET)

Zimbabwe: 8:30 PM

Inter vs Monaco: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Mexico: Star +

US: ESPN3