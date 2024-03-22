Belgium are determined to pave its path to Euro 2024 in style, and their journey includes a matchup against Ireland in this international friendly. Dive into comprehensive details about this game, including ways to watch it on TV or through live streaming services tailored to your country.
It is a duel that will undoubtedly pique the interest of numerous international soccer followers. None other than Belgium, a team that has regained the prominence it once held in recent years, will be taking part. They are gearing up for the upcoming Euro 2024.
Kevin De Bruyne‘s team is hoping for a strong showing and is diligently preparing for the tournament. Their opponents will be Ireland, who face the challenging task of rebuilding their team with an eye toward improvement in the World Cup qualifiers.
Ireland vs Belgium: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 2:00 PM
Australia: 4:00 AM (March 23)
Belgium: 6:00 PM
Canada: 1:00 PM
France: 6:00 PM
Germany: 6:00 PM
India: 10:30 PM
Indonesia: 1:00 AM (March 23)
Ireland: 5:00 PM
Mexico: 11:00 AM
Netherlands: 6:00 PM
Norway: 6:00 PM
Portugal: 5:00 PM
South Africa: 6:00 PM
UAE: 9:00 PM
UK: 5:00 PM
United States: 1:00 PM (ET)
Ireland vs Belgium: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: Star+, ESPN
Australia: Optus Sport
Belgium: RTL Play, Club RTL
Canada: DAZN Canada
France: Free, Molotov, L’Equipe, L’Equipe Web
Germany: DAZN Deutschland DAZN2
Indonesia: MNC Soccer Channel, Vision+, RCTI, K-Vision, RCTI+
Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select
Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
Norway: TV 2 Play, TV2 Sport Premium
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1
South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App, SuperSport Premier League
United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 2, Viaplay UK
USA: Fubo (free trial), FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 2