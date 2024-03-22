Ireland vs Belgium: How to watch Live, TV Channels and Streaming Options in Your Country on March 23, 2024

Belgium are determined to pave its path to Euro 2024 in style, and their journey includes a matchup against Ireland in this international friendly. Dive into comprehensive details about this game, including ways to watch it on TV or through live streaming services tailored to your country.

It is a duel that will undoubtedly pique the interest of numerous international soccer followers. None other than Belgium, a team that has regained the prominence it once held in recent years, will be taking part. They are gearing up for the upcoming Euro 2024.

Kevin De Bruyne‘s team is hoping for a strong showing and is diligently preparing for the tournament. Their opponents will be Ireland, who face the challenging task of rebuilding their team with an eye toward improvement in the World Cup qualifiers.

Ireland vs Belgium: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 2:00 PM

Australia: 4:00 AM (March 23)

Belgium: 6:00 PM

Canada: 1:00 PM

France: 6:00 PM

Germany: 6:00 PM

India: 10:30 PM

Indonesia: 1:00 AM (March 23)

Ireland: 5:00 PM

Mexico: 11:00 AM

Netherlands: 6:00 PM

Norway: 6:00 PM

Portugal: 5:00 PM

South Africa: 6:00 PM

UAE: 9:00 PM

UK: 5:00 PM

United States: 1:00 PM (ET)

Ireland vs Belgium: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Star+, ESPN

Australia: Optus Sport

Belgium: RTL Play, Club RTL

Canada: DAZN Canada

France: Free, Molotov, L’Equipe, L’Equipe Web

Germany: DAZN Deutschland DAZN2

Indonesia: MNC Soccer Channel, Vision+, RCTI, K-Vision, RCTI+

Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select

Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Norway: TV 2 Play, TV2 Sport Premium

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App, SuperSport Premier League

United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 2, Viaplay UK

USA: Fubo (free trial), FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 2