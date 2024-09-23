Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing today for Al Nassr vs Al Hazm in the 2024-25 King's Cup?

After playing a match on Friday, Al Nassr's coach Stefano Pioli made a decision regarding Cristiano Ronaldo's participation against Al Hazm in the Saudi King's Cup.

The Round of 32 in the Saudi King’s Cup will see Cristiano Ronaldo‘s Al Nassr face off against none other than Al Hazm. Following a commanding victory over Al Ettifaq on Friday, coach Stefano Pioli made a decisive decision regarding the Portuguese star and today’s matchup.

In an effort to rest the Portuguese forward, the new Al Nassr coach has decided to leave Cristiano Ronaldo off the squad list, meaning he will not see any action in this knockout match.

Since the match against Al Ettifaq was just a few days ago, the Italian coach wants to preserve Ronaldo and prevent him from facing a long stretch of games that could overly tax his physical condition.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr celebrates after scoring the 1st goal during the Saudi Pro League match between Al Ettifaq and Al Nassr at Al Ettifaq Stadium on September 20, 2024 in Ad Dammam, Saudi Arabia.

Cristiano scored the opening goal as Al Nassr went on to secure a commanding 3-0 away victory over Al Ettifaq in the fifth round of the Saudi Pro League.

The undefeated streak in the Saudi Pro League

Following the shock departure of coach Luis Castro and the subsequent arrival of his replacement, Stefano Pioli, Al Nassr continues to make strong strides in the Saudi Pro League, remaining one of the few teams still undefeated.

Last Friday, in the fourth round, Al Nassr secured a commanding away victory against Al Ettifaq, with CR7 as the standout performer, scoring the opening goal. The 3-0 win was capped off by goals from Salem Al-Najdi and Anderson Talisca.

With this victory, Al Nassr remains firmly in fifth place, still undefeated with two wins and two draws. The next appearance for the Portuguese legend will be on Friday when his team hosts Al Wehda in a matchup for the fifth round of the Saudi Pro League.