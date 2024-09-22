Man City star Erling Haaland matches incredible record from Cristiano Ronaldo with Real Madrid

Erling Haaland is no stranger to breaking records in terms of scoring. On this ocassion, his goal against Arsenal made the Norwegian match a milestone Cristiano Ronaldo held with Real Madrid.
In this case, during Matchday 5 of the 2024/2025 Premier League against Arsenal, Haaland became the fastest player, alongside Ronaldo, to score 100 goals in a club. The Man City player reached this mark in 105 games, the same amount as CR7 with Real Madrid.
If the Norwegian manages to score one more goal, he’ll claim the record to his own. So far, he scored 10 goals in 5 games in the current Premier League season.
Erling Haaland celebrates scoring against Brentford
*Developing story…
Dante Gonzalez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish. He graduated from the Circulo de Periodistas Deportivos (CPD) in Buenos Aires, Argentina, with a Bachelor’s degree in Sports Journalism. Before joining Bolavip in September 2024, he contributed to sports event coverage on the Fut & Gol YouTube channel. As a commentator, Dante's attention to detail in analyzing live events keeps the audience engaged, making him a valuable team member. He covers soccer, tennis, NBA, and NFL, bringing a comprehensive understanding of these sports to his analysis. His experience in the communications industry also includes working as a copywriter for the Spanish marketing agency Agencia Ninja.