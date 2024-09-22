Man City star Erling Haaland matches incredible record from Cristiano Ronaldo with Real Madrid

Manchester City's Erling Haaland scored against Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium, reaching a record held by Cristiano Ronaldo during his time in Real Madrid.

Erling Haaland is no stranger to breaking records in terms of scoring. On this ocassion, his goal against Arsenal made the Norwegian match a milestone Cristiano Ronaldo held with Real Madrid.

In this case, during Matchday 5 of the 2024/2025 Premier League against Arsenal, Haaland became the fastest player, alongside Ronaldo, to score 100 goals in a club. The Man City player reached this mark in 105 games, the same amount as CR7 with Real Madrid.

If the Norwegian manages to score one more goal, he’ll claim the record to his own. So far, he scored 10 goals in 5 games in the current Premier League season.

Erling Haaland celebrates scoring against Brentford

