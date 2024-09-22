Trending topics:
Man City star Erling Haaland matches incredible record from Cristiano Ronaldo with Real Madrid

Manchester City's Erling Haaland scored against Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium, reaching a record held by Cristiano Ronaldo during his time in Real Madrid.

Erling Haaland of Manchester City celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Everton FC at Etihad Stadium on February 10, 2024 in Manchester, England.
By Dante Gonzalez

Erling Haaland is no stranger to breaking records in terms of scoring. On this ocassion, his goal against Arsenal made the Norwegian match a milestone Cristiano Ronaldo held with Real Madrid.

In this case, during Matchday 5 of the 2024/2025 Premier League against Arsenal, Haaland became the fastest player, alongside Ronaldo, to score 100 goals in a club. The Man City player reached this mark in 105 games, the same amount as CR7 with Real Madrid.

If the Norwegian manages to score one more goal, he’ll claim the record to his own. So far, he scored 10 goals in 5 games in the current Premier League season.

Dante Gonzalez

Dante Gonzalez

Dante Gonzalez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish. He graduated from the Circulo de Periodistas Deportivos (CPD) in Buenos Aires, Argentina, with a Bachelor's degree in Sports Journalism.

