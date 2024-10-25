Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing today for Al Nassr vs Al Kholood in 2024-25 Saudi Pro League?

With Al Nassr facing Al Kholood in Matchday 8 of the 2024-25 Saudi Pro League, coach Stefano Pioli made a huge decision regarding Cristiano Ronaldo's participation in the match.

The Portuguese star has logged significant minutes over the past few weeks. Considering this, and with Al Kholood currently close to the relegation zone, Pioli has opted to rest Ronaldo for Al Nassr‘s matchup against Al Kholood.

Ronaldo has not reported any injury since Al Nassr’s recent AFC Champions League victory over Esteghlal FC. Pioli’s decision to rest him is strategic, with upcoming games against Al Kawoon in the King’s Cup and a crucial league match against table leaders Al Hilal on the horizon.

Ronaldo out of the roster for the second time with Pioli

This marks the second time Ronaldo has been left out of Pioli’s roster. The first instance occurred during Pioli’s debut against Al Shorta in the AFC Champions League when Ronaldo was sidelined due to a viral infection.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal during gameplay at the UEFA Nations League 2024/25 League A Group A1 match between Scotland and Portugal at on October 15, 2024 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Today, Ronaldo is receiving well-deserved rest after featuring in four matches over the past 10 days, split between Portugal’s national team and Al Nassr. Notably, the recent game against Esteghlal FC was the first match in which Ronaldo did not score under Pioli’s management.

Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina was hospitalized

Ronaldo will be spending time with his family, specially taking care of his partner Georgina Rodriguez, who was hospitalized for four days at Saudi German Hospital.

The model posted on Instagram an update about his situation: “Finally back home! I spent four days in the hospital with pneumonia. I’m better now but still recovering at home with my family.”

Al Nassr confirmed lineup vs Al Kholood

Bento; Sultan Al Ghannam, Ali Lajami, Aymeric Laporte, Abdulrahman Ghareeb; Abdullah Alkhaibari, Ayman Ahmed; Angelo, Otavio, Sadio Mane; Anderson Talisca.

