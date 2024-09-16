Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing today for Al Nassr vs Al Shorta in the AFC Champions League Elite?

Al Nassr make their debut in the 2024-25 AFC Champions League Elite today, but fans will notice Cristiano Ronaldo is nowhere to be seen against Al Shorta.

The 2024-25 AFC Champions League Elite gets underway today, with Al Nassr taking on Al Shorta in their league stage debut. Cristiano Ronaldo, however, will not suit up for Luis Castro’s men this time.

The Portuguese superstar did not even travel to Iraq, as he was ruled out for the continental match due to illness. Al Nassr released a statement claiming Ronaldo “wasn’t feeling well” and will not be playing against Al Shorta as he was diagnosed with a viral infection.

“The team’s doctor confirmed he needs to rest and stay at home,” a club statement released on social media read. “As a result, he will not be traveling with the team to Iraq today. We wish our captain a speedy recovery.”

After scoring two goals in as many games for Portugal in the September international break, Ronaldo played the full 90 minutes in the 1-1 draw against Al Ahli on Friday, Sep. 13, on Matchday 3 of the 2024-25 Saudi Pro League.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr celebrates after the team’s victory in the second leg of the AFC Champions Leauge Round of 16 match between Al Nassr and Al Fayha at Al Awwal Park on February 21, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Unfortunately, the veteran striker suffered a setback only a few days prior to the AFC Champions League Elite opener. It will be a notable absence for Al Nassr, since Cristiano was off to a hot start this season with four goals in five club matches across all competitions.

Al Nassr’s lineup to play Al Shorta

With Ronaldo watching from home, here’s how Al Nassr will line up against Al Shorta in their AFC Champions League debut: Bento; Sultan, Simakan, Lajami, Al Najdi; Mukhtar, Brozovic, Otavio; Ghareeb, Talisca, Sadio Mane.

Only a few hours before kickoff, the 39-year-old posted an encouraging message for his teammates on his Instagram stories: “Wishing my teammates the best of luck for the game and a special message to all my fans in Iraq – Hope to see you all soon.”

When is Cristiano Ronaldo playing again?

Ronaldo could return to action on Friday, September 20, when Al Nassr visit Al Ettifaq on Matchday 4 of the 2023-24 Saudi Pro League. Of course, it will depend on how he feels after getting some days to rest.

