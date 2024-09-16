Trending topics:
AFC Champions League

Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing today for Al Nassr vs Al Shorta in the AFC Champions League Elite?

Al Nassr make their debut in the 2024-25 AFC Champions League Elite today, but fans will notice Cristiano Ronaldo is nowhere to be seen against Al Shorta.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr looks on prior the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Taawoun and Al-Nassr at King Abdullah Sport City Stadium on December 30, 2023 in Buraydah, Saudi Arabia.
© Yasser Bakhsh/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr looks on prior the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Taawoun and Al-Nassr at King Abdullah Sport City Stadium on December 30, 2023 in Buraydah, Saudi Arabia.

By Martín O’donnell

The 2024-25 AFC Champions League Elite gets underway today, with Al Nassr taking on Al Shorta in their league stage debut. Cristiano Ronaldo, however, will not suit up for Luis Castro’s men this time.

The Portuguese superstar did not even travel to Iraq, as he was ruled out for the continental match due to illness. Al Nassr released a statement claiming Ronaldo “wasn’t feeling well” and will not be playing against Al Shorta as he was diagnosed with a viral infection.

The team’s doctor confirmed he needs to rest and stay at home,” a club statement released on social media read. “As a result, he will not be traveling with the team to Iraq today. We wish our captain a speedy recovery.”

Advertisement

After scoring two goals in as many games for Portugal in the September international break, Ronaldo played the full 90 minutes in the 1-1 draw against Al Ahli on Friday, Sep. 13, on Matchday 3 of the 2024-25 Saudi Pro League.

Cristiano Ronaldo Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr celebrates after the team’s victory in the second leg of the AFC Champions Leauge Round of 16 match between Al Nassr and Al Fayha at Al Awwal Park on February 21, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Advertisement

Unfortunately, the veteran striker suffered a setback only a few days prior to the AFC Champions League Elite opener. It will be a notable absence for Al Nassr, since Cristiano was off to a hot start this season with four goals in five club matches across all competitions.

Setback for Al-Nassr: Cristiano Ronaldo to miss 2024/25 Asian Champions League debut

see also

Setback for Al-Nassr: Cristiano Ronaldo to miss 2024/25 Asian Champions League debut

Al Nassr’s lineup to play Al Shorta

With Ronaldo watching from home, here’s how Al Nassr will line up against Al Shorta in their AFC Champions League debut: Bento; Sultan, Simakan, Lajami, Al Najdi; Mukhtar, Brozovic, Otavio; Ghareeb, Talisca, Sadio Mane.

Advertisement

Only a few hours before kickoff, the 39-year-old posted an encouraging message for his teammates on his Instagram stories: “Wishing my teammates the best of luck for the game and a special message to all my fans in Iraq – Hope to see you all soon.”

When is Cristiano Ronaldo playing again?

Ronaldo could return to action on Friday, September 20, when Al Nassr visit Al Ettifaq on Matchday 4 of the 2023-24 Saudi Pro League. Of course, it will depend on how he feels after getting some days to rest.

Advertisement
martín o’donnell
Martín O’donnell

Martin O'Donnell is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, with a Bachelor’s degree in Communications. Since joining Bolavip in February 2021, he has extensively covered soccer, NFL, and NBA, specializing in real-time coverage of major events such as the World Cup, UEFA Champions League finals, and the Super Bowl. Martin’s prior experience includes managing social media for the CONMEBOL Libertadores and Sudamericana in English and reporting on Brazilian football for Sambafoot. At Bolavip, he is known for his meticulous coverage during critical sports seasons—covering trades, playoffs, and finals—and for keeping a close eye on soccer icons Lionel Messi at Inter Miami and Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr. His attention to detail and ability to capture breaking news have made him a valuable asset to the team.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NFL News: 49ers QB Brock Purdy sends curious message to Brian Flores after loss to Vikings
NFL

NFL News: 49ers QB Brock Purdy sends curious message to Brian Flores after loss to Vikings

Birmingham City vs Wrexham: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 League One Matchday 6
Soccer

Birmingham City vs Wrexham: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 League One Matchday 6

French outlet claims Neymar wrote to Real Madrid players to ‘warn’ them about Kylian Mbappe
Soccer

French outlet claims Neymar wrote to Real Madrid players to ‘warn’ them about Kylian Mbappe

NFL News: QB Trevor Lawrence delivers harsh self-criticism following another Jaguars loss
NFL

NFL News: QB Trevor Lawrence delivers harsh self-criticism following another Jaguars loss

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo