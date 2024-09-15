Trending topics:
Setback for Al-Nassr: Cristiano Ronaldo set to miss 2024/25 Asian Champions League debut

Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo won’t be a part of the squad for Al-Nassr's 2024/25 AFC Champions League Elite opener against Al Shorta in Iraq this week.

Cristiano Ronaldo won't be playing with Al-Nassr on Monday (Sep. 16)
© Yasser Bakhsh/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo won't be playing with Al-Nassr on Monday (Sep. 16)

By Natalia Lobo

Cristiano Ronaldo won’t be traveling with Al-Nassr for their 2024/25 AFC Champions League Elite opener in Iraq this week, after being diagnosed with a viral infection on Sunday, the team revealed in a statement. The Saudi Pro League side is set to face Al Shorta in their debut on Monday.

Al Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo was not feeling well today and was diagnosed with a viral infection,” read a club statement posted on social media platform X on Sunday. The team’s doctor confirmed he needs to rest and stay at home. As a result, he will not be traveling with the team to Iraq today. We wish our captain a speedy recovery.”

The former Real Madrid and Manchester United star has been on a hot streak, both with his club and the national team, recently reaching 901 professional goals. The Portuguese forward is eager to add the AFC Champions League Elite to his already impressive list of trophies.

In this competition, Ronaldo has scored six goals in eight appearances for Al-Nassr. His first campaign with the Saudi Pro League side ended in a quarterfinal loss via penalty shootout to eventual champions Al Ain earlier this year.

cristiano ronaldo 900 goals

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring 900 goals in his career (Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images)

After becoming the top scorer of the 2023/24 Saudi Pro League with 35 goals and winning the Arab Club Champions Cup, Ronaldo is determined to continue securing titles in Asia. With the new AFC Champions League format, he will have another shot at the coveted trophy.

AFC Champions League Elite: What’s new in the format?

Now rebranded as the Asian Champions League Elite, the competition has undergone significant changes. The new format features 24 teams, split evenly into East and West groups. Each team will face eight different opponents during the group stage.

The top eight teams from each zone will advance to the last 16, with two-legged matchups set for March. The tournament’s final stages will take place in Saudi Arabia from April 25 to May 4, where a mini knockout competition from the quarterfinals onward will determine the champion, who will secure a minimum of $12 million in prize money.

