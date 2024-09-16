Al-Shorta vs Al-Nassr: Where to watch and live stream 2024–25 AFC Champions League

Al-Shorta will face Al-Nassr in the league stage Matchday 1 of the 2024–25 AFC Champions League. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it in your country.

Al-Shorta are set to take on Al-Nassr in their opening match of the 2024–25 AFC Champions League group stage. Here’s your complete guide to the matchup, including key venue information and how to watch the game live, whether you’re tuning in on TV or streaming it online in your country.

[Watch Al-Shorta vs Al-Nassr live in the USA on Paramount+]

Al Nassr kicks off their AFC Champions League campaign, with the news that their superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo, won’t be their opening match. Despite his absence, Al Nassr remain confident in their ability to secure a strong start to the tournament. With a deep roster and high expectations, they are among the favorites to advance to the later stages of the competition.

Their first test comes against Al-Shorta, a team eager to take advantage of Ronaldo‘s absence. For Al-Shorta, this presents a golden opportunity to challenge Al Nassr without the Portuguese icon on the field. Nonetheless, Al Nassr will look to set the tone early and establish themselves as serious contenders, even without their marquee player.

Al-Shorta vs Al-Nassr: Kick-Off Time in Your country

Argentina: 1:00 PM

Australia: 2:00 AM (September 17)

Bangladesh: 10:00 PM

Canada: 12:00 PM

France: 6:00 PM

Germany: 6:00 PM

India: 9:30 PM

Indonesia: 12:00 AM (September 17)

Ireland: 5:00 PM

Italy: 6:00 PM

Malaysia: 12:00 AM (September 17)

Mexico: 10:00 AM

Netherlands: 6:00 PM

Nigeria: 5:00 PM

Portugal: 5:00 PM

South Africa: 6:00 PM

Spain: 6:00 PM

UAE: 8:00 PM

UK: 5:00 PM

United States: 12:00 PM (ET)

Al-Shorta vs Al-Nassr: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your country

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina

Australia: Paramount+

Germany: Sport1 +

India: FanCode

Indonesia: RCTI+, Visionó+

International: Onefootball, Triller TV+

Mexico: Disney+ Mexico, ESPN Mexico

Netherlands: Watch ESPN, ESPN 4, Canal+ Netherlands

Portugal: Channel 11

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports AFC 2, Abu Dhabi Sports Asia 2

USA: Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo