Lionel Messi retiring from Argentina: For how long will Cristiano Ronaldo continue playing for Portugal?

With Argentina superstar Lionel Messi announcing his international retirement, many are wondering for how long Cristiano Ronaldo will continue representing Portugal.

Lionel Messi announced his retirement from international soccer on Monday, explaining his decision to stop playing for Argentina at 39. This now leads many to wonder what will happen with Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal.

While Ronaldo confirmed that the 2030 World Cup was his last, he hasn’t retired from international duty yet. At 41, CR7 plans to continue representing his country in the upcoming international windows.

Ronaldo recently revealed this might be his final season playing professional soccer though, so his time with Portugal might be coming to an end as well. But unlike Messi, Ronaldo’s international career isn’t over yet.

Advertisement

Messi and Ronaldo’s international numbers

Both Messi and Ronaldo have left their mark on the international stage. While the Barcelona product is stepping away from Argentina with 207 caps and 125 goals to his name, the former Real Madrid star boasts 146 goals in 233 appearances for Portugal.

We’re talking about the only players in FIFA World Cup history to play in six different editions of the competition. Mexican goalkeeper Guillermo “Memo” Ocha was also called up to six World Cups but, unlike Messi and Ronaldo, didn’t log minutes in each of those tournaments.

Advertisement

Messi and Ronaldo’s international trophies

While Ronaldo enjoyed international silverware before Messi by winning the 2016 UEFA Euro with Portugal, the Argentine star ended up surpassing CR7’s international titles.

Ronaldo added the 2019 and 2025 editions of the UEFA Nations League to his trophy cabinet, but Messi won the big one by leading Argentina to World Cup glory at Qatar 2022, apart from celebrating back-to-back Copa America triumphs (2021 and 2024), as well as the 2022 Finalissima. Additionally, Messi celebrated an Olympic gold medal in Beijing 2008 and the U-20 World Cup title in 2005.