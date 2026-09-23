Cristiano Ronaldo drops cryptic hint on his future ahead of Portugal’s Nations League opener

Ahead of Portugal's UEFA Nations League title defense, Cristiano Ronaldo offered a cryptic glimpse into his future when pressed about how much longer he plans to play.

A new edition of the UEFA Nations League is on the horizon, and Portugal are looking to defend their title. Led by Cristiano Ronaldo and new head coach Jorge Jesus, the Selecao aim to start the tournament on the right foot, and ahead of their opener, Ronaldo was pressed on how much longer he plans to play.

“Will this be my final year? Maybe. We’ll see. We’ll also see how my body feels. I really don’t know. I’m saying this from the heart,” Ronaldo said regarding his future for both club and country. His comments came shortly after Lionel Messi announced his final match with Argentina during this international friendly window.

Ronaldo has long cemented his legacy as the greatest player in Portuguese history, surpassing Eusebio, the icon who led the national team to a historic third-place finish at the 1966 World Cup.

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Jesus, who also managed Ronaldo at Al Nassr when the superstar captured his first official silverware with the Saudi side, noted that while Ronaldo’s quest for 1,000 career goals continues, the milestone won’t be reached solely in a Portugal shirt.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal.

Ronaldo weighs in on his physical readiness to represent Portugal

Now 41, Ronaldo faced questions about his physical readiness to lead Portugal at the start of another Nations League campaign. The captain delivered an emphatic response to reporters.

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“Yes, and I’m still proving that I’m capable of being here. You have to prove yourself every day, and I’ve shown with both my clubs and the national team that I’m still scoring goals,“ Ronaldo said when addressing the demands of international soccer.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s international career highlights

While a World Cup trophy has eluded him, Ronaldo captained Portugal to its first major international trophy at Euro 2016, followed by the inaugural Nations League crown. Here is a look at his record-breaking international resume:

Appearances: 233 caps

Goals: 146 goals

Hat-tricks: 10 international hat-tricks

Major Trophies: UEFA Euro 2016, UEFA Nations League (2019)

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Key takeaways

Cristiano Ronaldo hinted that the current season might be his last for club and country.

hinted that the current season might be his last for club and country. Head coach Jorge Jesus noted the superstar’s pursuit of 1,000 career goals continues.

continues. The 41-year-old forward has accumulated 146 goals across 233 international appearances for Portugal.