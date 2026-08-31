Lionel Messi confirms Argentina retirement: His stats compared to Cristiano Ronaldo with Portugal

Lionel Messi, playing for Argentina, and Cristiano Ronaldo, representing Portugal, have been two of the greatest figures in the sport over the past several years.

Lionel Messi confirmed his retirement from the Argentina national team, bringing an end to a career filled with achievements as well as setbacks. Comparisons with Cristiano Ronaldo, one of Portugal’s greatest figures, are inevitable, and here we take a look at how the two careers compare.

Lionel Messi Cristiano Ronaldo Matches played 207 235 Goals 125 146 Assists 68 46 Goal ratio 0.60 per match 0.62 per match Senior titles 4 (World Cup 2022, Copa America 2021 & 2024, Finalissima 2022) 2 (Euro 2016, UEFA Nations League 2019) Youth & Olympic titles 2 (U-20 World Cup 2005, Olympic Gold 2008) 0

These statistics could change, as Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to continue playing for Portugal. Two legends who have given 100% for their countries, and the end of an era that appears to be drawing near.

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The reasons behind Messi’s decision

The latest defeat in the 2026 World Cup final against Spain was a major blow for Messi, who was later revealed to have played in the tournament while his father was in poor health. Following Jorge’s passing, the No. 10 felt that it was time to bring his career with La Albiceleste to an end, closing out a career filled with remarkable achievements.

The End of an Era: Lionel Messi Says Goodbye to Argentina 🇦🇷🐐@_BrunoMilano pic.twitter.com/ONpJCPkdVZ — Bolavip US (@bolavipus) August 31, 2026

That August 17, 2005, will forever be remembered in history as the date when Lionel Messi made his official debut for the Argentina national team. Twenty-one years later, his legacy will live on forever in the eyes of fans of this sport.

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Ronaldo still wants more with Portugal

Although after Portugal’s latest elimination from the 2026 World Cup, Cristiano Ronaldo said that it would be his final appearance in the tournament with his national team, since he has not retired from international duty, he is expected to join his teammates during the next FIFA international window.

It includes six matches, all of them corresponding to the UEFA Nations League. These are the final games the Portuguese national team will have ahead of them in 2026:

vs Wales, September 24

at Norway, September 27

at Denmark, October 1

vs Norway, October 4

vs Denmark, November 14

at Wales, November 17