Why isn’t Federico Valverde playing today for Uruguay vs Japan in 2026 international friendly?

Uruguay will kick off their post-2026 World Cup campaign with an international friendly against Japan, but La Celeste will have to navigate the matchup without star midfielder Federico Valverde.

On the heels of a disappointing 2026 World Cup run, Uruguay are turning the page under new leadership. Franchise legend Diego Forlan is set to make his managerial debut for the national team, but he will have to navigate his opening match against Japan without star midfielder Federico Valverde.

Valverde has been ruled out of today’s friendly for Uruguay against Japan after sustaining an ankle injury during the Madrid Derby between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid. The 28-year-old playmaker is expected to miss two to three weeks while recovering.

‘El Pajarito’ was expected to anchor Forlan’s midfield, forcing the newly minted head coach to pivot quickly. In response, Forlan called up Palmeiras midfielder Emiliano Martínez to fill the void left by the Real Madrid star.

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Expectations are sky-high for Forlan in his new role. As one of the most decorated players in La Celeste’s history, the former striker intimately understands the squad’s identity and culture as he looks to establish a winning culture early in his international managerial tenure.

Predicted lineup for Uruguay without Valverde

Despite missing Valverde for the kickoff of their Asian Tour in Japan, Uruguay boast a healthy squad otherwise. Anchored by Tottenham’s Rodrigo Bentancur and former Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez, Uruguay are projected to roll out the following XI against the Samurais Blue:

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Goalkeeper: Santiago Mele

Defenders: Guillermo Varela, Sebastian Caceres, Mathias Olivera, Joaquin Piquerez

Midfielders: Nicolas De La Cruz, Rodrigo Bentancur, Manuel Ugarte

Forwards: Facundo Pellistri, Darwin Nunez, Maximiliano Araujo

Kickoff between Uruguay and Japan is scheduled for 6:05 a.m. ET. Anticipation is building back home in Montevideo as supporters look to see how the team evolves after a turbulent period under former manager Marcelo Bielsa.

Key takeaways

Federico Valverde will miss the match after suffering a 2-3 week ankle injury.

ankle injury. Midfielder Emiliano Martinez was called up from Palmeiras to fill the roster vacancy.

to fill the roster vacancy. Diego Forlan will debut as head coach for the Uruguay national team against Japan.