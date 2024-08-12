Jordi Alba might be the best player of Inter Miami’s Barcelona bunch who has best adapted to the style and demands of MLS. His contributions to Inter Miami have been critical.

Jordi Alba came to Inter Miami as a massive upgrade to a poor defense; he was also assigned the task of helping Lionel Messi adapt to his new surroundings. What many in MLS circles did not anticipate was Alba becoming so critical to Inter Miami’s attack.

In his first year with the club, Alba has 12 assists and 6 goals in 39 matches across all competitions. In the 2024 Leagues Cup, Alba has 5 assists and 1 goal so far. His linking play with players like Robert Taylor, Luis Suárez, and now Federico Redondo has helped the Pink and Black open up a lot of spaces for Tata Martino’s side.

Since June 1st of this season, Alba has 10 assists and 3 goals, with Inter Miami holding an 8-1-1 record, as reported by Battered Herons. This begs the question: outside of Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez, just how important has Alba been for the team?

Jordi Alba’s MLS Rise

Alba has, if anything, been able to adapt to the best to the physical play of MLS and, out of the Barcelona clique, seems to be the best when it comes to physical shape.

By understanding the nature of the teams in the league, Alba has been able to make excellent choices and communicate better with all of his teammates.

When it comes to leadership, Alba is a constant communicator and seems to be the player who bridges the gap between the MLS crop and the superstars on the team.

With his turn-back-the-clock season, Jordi Alba should be a shoo-in for a contract renewal. At 35, the World Cup winner has shown no signs of slowing down. Alba’s Inter Miami contract runs until December of 2024.