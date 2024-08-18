Is Kylian Mbappe playing for Real Madrid today vs Mallorca in the 2024-25 LaLiga opener?

Real Madrid make their 2024/25 LaLiga season debut against Mallorca and it could be Kylian Mbappe’s first game in the Spanish league.

After starting the season with a 2-0 win over Atalanta in the UEFA Super Cup—where Kylian Mbappe marked his debut with a goal—the anticipation is high for his first appearance in LaLiga. Today’s match could see the French superstar in action as Real Madrid begins their quest for domestic glory.

It will be a long season for the team coached by Carlo Ancelotti, Real Madrid will play around 70 matches, with the possibility of more if they reach the final stages of the competitions.

To manage the workload, Ancelotti has devised a rest plan, particularly for key players who are involved in international duties. However, for the LaLiga opener, it appears that Ancelotti will deploy his strongest lineup to secure a solid start to the season.

Is Kylian Mbappe playing today for Real Madrid?

Yes, Kylian Mbappe is expected to start in today’s game against Mallorca, marking his official LaLiga debut. If Ancelotti sticks with the lineup from the Super Cup, Real Madrid’s starting XI will likely include: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Rüdiger, Mendy; Valverde, Tchouameni, Bellingham; Rodrygo, Mbappe, and Vinicius Jr.

Team photo of Real Madrid before the UEFA Super Cup 2024 match between Real Madrid and Atalanta. Adam Nurkiewicz/Getty Images

Real Madrid will aim to continue their strong start to the season by securing a win in their LaLiga opener, while Mbappe will look to add to his goal tally in just his second appearance for the club.

