Trending topics:
Soccer

Is Kylian Mbappe playing for Real Madrid today vs Mallorca in the 2024-25 LaLiga opener?

Real Madrid make their 2024/25 LaLiga season debut against Mallorca and it could be Kylian Mbappe’s first game in the Spanish league.

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid thanks the fans after the UEFA Super Cup 2024
© Adam Nurkiewicz/Getty ImagesKylian Mbappe of Real Madrid thanks the fans after the UEFA Super Cup 2024

By Gianni Taina

After starting the season with a 2-0 win over Atalanta in the UEFA Super Cup—where Kylian Mbappe marked his debut with a goal—the anticipation is high for his first appearance in LaLiga. Today’s match could see the French superstar in action as Real Madrid begins their quest for domestic glory.

It will be a long season for the team coached by Carlo Ancelotti, Real Madrid will play around 70 matches, with the possibility of more if they reach the final stages of the competitions.

To manage the workload, Ancelotti has devised a rest plan, particularly for key players who are involved in international duties. However, for the LaLiga opener, it appears that Ancelotti will deploy his strongest lineup to secure a solid start to the season.

Is Kylian Mbappe playing today for Real Madrid?

Yes, Kylian Mbappe is expected to start in today’s game against Mallorca, marking his official LaLiga debut. If Ancelotti sticks with the lineup from the Super Cup, Real Madrid’s starting XI will likely include: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Rüdiger, Mendy; Valverde, Tchouameni, Bellingham; Rodrygo, Mbappe, and Vinicius Jr.

Team photo of Real Madrid before the UEFA Super Cup 2024 match between Real Madrid and Atalanta. Adam Nurkiewicz/Getty Images

Team photo of Real Madrid before the UEFA Super Cup 2024 match between Real Madrid and Atalanta. Adam Nurkiewicz/Getty Images

Real Madrid will aim to continue their strong start to the season by securing a win in their LaLiga opener, while Mbappe will look to add to his goal tally in just his second appearance for the club.

Advertisement
Kylian Mbappe wins title in Real Madrid debut: How long did it take Cristiano Ronaldo?

see also

Kylian Mbappe wins title in Real Madrid debut: How long did it take Cristiano Ronaldo?

gianni taina
Gianni Taina

Gianni Taina is a bilingual journalist, fluent in English and Spanish, specializing in soccer, the NBA, and tennis. He began his professional career in 2020 with Mundo Deportivo US, where he made his initial strides as a writer. Gianni has covered major sports events such as the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the NBA Finals, and Grand Slam tournaments like Roland Garros. His ability to report on real-time events and write under pressure has established him as a valuable member of a top-tier team of journalists. In 2024, he joined Bolavip US, where he covers a wide range of sports, including European soccer, MLS, and the NBA. Gianni earned his degree in Communication from Deportea in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NFL News: Patrick Mahomes takes a shot at Travis Kelce with Kansas City Chiefs
NFL

NFL News: Patrick Mahomes takes a shot at Travis Kelce with Kansas City Chiefs

NFL News: Tom Brady finally reveals what he didn't like about Bill Belichick at Patriots
NFL

NFL News: Tom Brady finally reveals what he didn't like about Bill Belichick at Patriots

Bears QB Caleb Williams has strong reaction to Tyreek Hill's comparison with Patrick Mahomes
NFL

Bears QB Caleb Williams has strong reaction to Tyreek Hill's comparison with Patrick Mahomes

NFL News: Patrick Mahomes makes incredible Michael Jordan play with Travis Kelce and Chiefs
NFL

NFL News: Patrick Mahomes makes incredible Michael Jordan play with Travis Kelce and Chiefs

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions