Jude Bellingham's funny nickname for Real Madrid's rising star Endrick after winning the UEFA Super Cup

Jude Bellingham surprises everyone with the nickname he gave to Endrick, the young Brazilian from Real Madrid.

Real Madrid’s young star Jude Bellingham has surprised everyone with a creative nickname for his Brazilian teammate, Endrick. In a recent Instagram post, Endrick celebrated the team’s victory in the UEFA Super Cup with an enthusiastic message.

The relationship between Bellingham and Endrick seems to be very good, and this nickname is another example of the camaraderie that exists in the Real Madrid locker room. Both players have joined the club in recent seasons and have shown great talent and potential. Bellingham, who is already a role model on the team, has taken Endrick under his wing, helping him adapt to Spanish football.

The victory against Atalanta in the UEFA Super Cup was the finishing touch to a dream start to the season for Real Madrid. With goals from Federico Valverde and a scoring debut from Kylian Mbappe, the merengue team has made it clear that it is one of the big favorites to win all the titles in dispute this season.

What is Jude Bellingham’s nickname for Endrick?

Jude Bellingham revealed the nickname he has given the young Brazilian talent: “Bobby.” It was precisely in the Instagram post where Endrick posted a photo with the European Super Cup trophy with the phrase “Hala Madrid”, to which Bellingham responded with: “Vamos Bobby”.

Instagram post by Endrick the Real Madrid star. Via Instagram

Why “Bobby”?

Bellingham’s choice of the nickname “Bobby” is because, in an interview given by Brazilian Endrick after his goal at Wembley for Brazil in a friendly in 2023, he showed his admiration for ‘Sir Bobby‘. “I’m thrilled to have scored. I’m a big fan of Bobby Charlton, who played a lot of games in this stadium, he’s English and he scored a lot of goals. I’m grateful to have played here,” Endrick added.

Kylian Mbappe and Endrick, Real Madrid celebrate victory after the UEFA Super Cup 2024. IMAGO / PanoramiC

The future of Real Madrid

With young and talented players like Bellingham and Endrick, Real Madrid’s future seems to be assured. Both players have enormous potential and are expected to be team pillars in the coming years.

Victory in the UEFA Super Cup is just the beginning of what promises to be an exciting season for Real Madrid. Merengues fans are eager to see their favorite players continue adding titles and making history.