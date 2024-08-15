Trending topics:
Jude Bellingham's funny nickname for Real Madrid's rising star Endrick after winning the UEFA Super Cup

Jude Bellingham surprises everyone with the nickname he gave to Endrick, the young Brazilian from Real Madrid.

Real Madrid vs. Atalanta Jude Bellingham in action during the 2024 UEFA Super Cup: Real Madrid vs. Atalanta match on 14 August 2024.
By Alexander Rosquez

Real Madrid’s young star Jude Bellingham has surprised everyone with a creative nickname for his Brazilian teammate, Endrick. In a recent Instagram post, Endrick celebrated the team’s victory in the UEFA Super Cup with an enthusiastic message. 

The relationship between Bellingham and Endrick seems to be very good, and this nickname is another example of the camaraderie that exists in the Real Madrid locker room. Both players have joined the club in recent seasons and have shown great talent and potential. Bellingham, who is already a role model on the team, has taken Endrick under his wing, helping him adapt to Spanish football.

The victory against Atalanta in the UEFA Super Cup was the finishing touch to a dream start to the season for Real Madrid. With goals from Federico Valverde and a scoring debut from Kylian Mbappe, the merengue team has made it clear that it is one of the big favorites to win all the titles in dispute this season.

What is Jude Bellingham’s nickname for Endrick?

Jude Bellingham revealed the nickname he has given the young Brazilian talent: “Bobby.” It was precisely in the Instagram post where Endrick posted a photo with the European Super Cup trophy with the phrase “Hala Madrid”, to which Bellingham responded with: “Vamos Bobby”.

Instagram post by Endrick the Real Madrid star. Via Instagram

Why “Bobby”?

Bellingham’s choice of the nickname “Bobby” is because, in an interview given by Brazilian Endrick after his goal at Wembley for Brazil in a friendly in 2023, he showed his admiration for ‘Sir Bobby‘. “I’m thrilled to have scored. I’m a big fan of Bobby Charlton, who played a lot of games in this stadium, he’s English and he scored a lot of goals. I’m grateful to have played here,” Endrick added.

Kylian Mbappe and Endrick, Real Madrid celebrate victory after the UEFA Super Cup 2024. IMAGO / PanoramiC

The future of Real Madrid

With young and talented players like Bellingham and Endrick, Real Madrid’s future seems to be assured. Both players have enormous potential and are expected to be team pillars in the coming years.

Victory in the UEFA Super Cup is just the beginning of what promises to be an exciting season for Real Madrid. Merengues fans are eager to see their favorite players continue adding titles and making history.

alexander rosquez
Alexander Rosquez

Alexander Rosquez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, who joined Bolavip in June 2024. With a degree in Social Communication and a specialization in sports, Alexander brings over 15 years of media experience. He completed his academic studies in Zulia, Venezuela. Throughout his career, Alexander has covered a wide range of sports events, including soccer, MLB, and NBA. His expertise lies in real-time coverage of competitions across various globally relevant sports leagues. Prior to joining Bolavip, Alexander gained extensive experience in MLB and soccer coverage for both national and international media outlets. His discipline in sports event coverage and meticulous attention to detail make him a valuable asset to the Bolavip team. Alexander’s passion for sports and his clear, precise communication style set him apart as a standout writer in the sports arena.

