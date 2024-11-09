Is Lionel Messi playing today for Inter Miami vs Atlanta United in Game 3 of Round 1 of 2024 MLS playoffs?

In a crucial matchup against Atlanta United that will determine Inter Miami's fate in MLS, the big question is whether Lionel Messi will be in the starting XI.

Inter Miami will determine its fate tonight as they host Atlanta United at home in Game 3 of Round 1 of the 2024 MLS playoffs. Lionel Messi, the star of the Herons, could be a key factor if his presence is confirmed for this crucial match.

Although there has been no official confirmation yet regarding the starting XI that coach Gerardo Martino will field, it is expected that the Argentine star will be in the lineup and will play a crucial role in the outcome of the match. The home side is looking to secure a win to advance to the next round of the playoffs.

Chase Stadium will be the venue for tonight’s matchup, where both teams need a victory to advance to the next round of the playoffs. Based on what they’ve shown throughout the year, Inter Miami is a serious title contender, but they must prove it on the field.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With Lionel Messi expected to be part of the starting lineup, he will likely be joined by Uruguayan forward Luis Suárez, as well as Spanish defender Jordi Alba. However, Sergio Busquets will not be available for this crucial match, as he has not fully recovered from a strong knock he received in the first of the three games and will not be considered by Martino.

Advertisement

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami reacts against Atlanta United during the first half of the 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 02, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Advertisement

Recent match history

Both Inter Miami and Atlanta United reached this decisive third playoff match after each team secured victories in their home games, which is why the series will be decided in this final encounter.

Advertisement

see also Lionel Messi's teammate receives tough news from MLS ahead of Inter Miami vs Atlanta United clash

In the first match played in Miami, Martino’s side triumphed 2-1, with goals from Luis Suárez early in the game and Jordi Alba in the second half. The equalizer had come from Lobzhanidze.

The second match was held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where the home team also won by the same scoreline as the previous game. Martínez opened the scoring for the Herons, but Atlanta managed to turn the match around with goals from Williams and Silva, the latter coming in the 94th minute.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Busquets, a significant loss

When facing games like this, with so much at stake, coaches hope to have all their key players at full physical fitness. Unfortunately for Gerardo Martino, this will not be the case tonight, as one of his stars has not recovered from an injury and will not be available to play.

Sergio Busquets, a key piece in Inter Miami’s midfield, has not recovered from a strong knock he sustained in the first match against Atlanta United, which means he will miss a second consecutive game with his team.

Advertisement

The blow from an opponent was to his midsection, which, ironically, caused the former Barcelona player to show symptoms similar to those of pneumonia. For this reason, and due to not being able to train normally, he will not play against Atlanta.

Advertisement

Sergio Busquets of Inter Miami in action during the preseason friendly match between Vissel Kobe and Inter Miami at National Stadium on February 07, 2024 in Tokyo, Japan.

Advertisement

Martino and his team’s mindset ahead of the match

Ahead of a crucial match for Inter Miami, it was coach Gerardo Martino himself who, in statements published on latimes.com, shared how his team is approaching this important game against Atlanta United.

“Each of the remaining games has the characteristics of a final, and with the expectations we have, we are ready to face it in the best possible way,” HC Martino stated.

Advertisement