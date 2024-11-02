Video: Messi’s Inter Miami take the lead vs Atlanta United after absurd mistake by goalkeeper Guzan

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami currently lead Atlanta United 1-0 in the MLS Playoffs, taking advantage of a costly mistake by keeper Brad Guzan, which allowed David Martinez to open the scoring.

Inter Miami and Atlanta United are battling for a spot in the Eastern Conference semifinals of the MLS Playoffs. Following last week’s 2-1 win at Chase Stadium, this Saturday’s match could prove decisive for the Herons if they secure another victory under Lionel Messi’s leadership. So far, they’re on track, with David Martinez’s goal putting them ahead thanks to an unfortunate blunder by Brad Guzan.

The first 45 minutes saw an evenly matched contest, with both teams demonstrating their determination to win. Each side, leveraging its own strengths, created scoring opportunities. Inter Miami adhered to the formula that had brought them success throughout the regular season: maintaining possession and patiently waiting for openings to exploit the opponent’s defense.

This strategy yielded the first chances on goal, including a shot from outside the box by Luis Suarez, which was deflected by goalkeeper Brad Guzan. Minutes later, Lionel Messi executed a brilliant individual play, weaving past several defenders to connect with Jordi Alba, who returned the pass inside the box. However, with limited space to maneuver, Messi’s shot went just wide of the target.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The opener for Inter Miami

As the first half neared its end and it seemed the teams would head into the locker room level, a game-changing moment unfolded. Following a free kick, goalkeeper Brad Guzan comfortably caught the ball and prepared to launch an Atlanta United counterattack. However, Federico Redondo stepped in to challenge him.

Advertisement

In an unexpected turn of events, Guzan hesitated between releasing the ball and holding it, lost his balance, and dropped it. Redondo quickly capitalized, passing to Martinez on the edge of the box. The Paraguayan defender seized the opportunity with a delicate finish over the Atlanta defenders, putting the Herons ahead 1-0.

Advertisement

see also Neymar-Messi reunion at Inter Miami unlikely amid surprising announcement from Brazil

Was Inter Miami’s goal valid?

Following Inter Miami’s opening goal, Atlanta United players—particularly goalkeeper Brad Guzan—strongly protested to referee Rubiel Vazquez, arguing that Federico Redondo had improperly obstructed Guzan, making the goal possible.

Advertisement

The incident briefly went to VAR review, with officials assessing whether Redondo’s actions constituted an infraction. After a few moments, the VAR upheld the referee’s decision, deeming the goal valid and allowing Inter Miami to head into halftime with the lead.