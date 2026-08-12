Omar Artan’s profile: Who is the Somali referee? Age, height, career highlights and more

Omar Artan’s rise has put Somali refereeing on the global stage, but his story goes far beyond one high-profile appointment. From Africa’s biggest competitions to a landmark UEFA assignment, his path has taken an unexpected turn in 2026.

Omar Artan is stepping into one of the biggest assignments of his career as the Somali referee prepares to take charge of the 2026 UEFA Super Cup between Paris Saint-Germain and Aston Villa.

His rise has been remarkable, particularly given the historic significance of his achievements for Somalia. He was named CAF Men’s Referee of the Year in 2025 after officiating at the highest level of African club soccer.

His profile also carries an unusual World Cup chapter. FIFA selected him for the 2026 World Cup, but he was unable to participate. Now, his UEFA Super Cup appointment offers another major international stage.

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How old is Omar Artan?

Omar Artan is 34 years old. The Somali referee was born in 1992 in Mogadishu, Somalia, although some databases do not list an exact date of birth. Reuters and the Associated Press both identify Artan as 34 in 2026.

Omar Artan (Source: @omar_artan)

He has risen quickly through the international refereeing ranks despite his relatively young age. He has been on FIFA’s international referee list since 2018 and has become one of CAF’s leading officials.

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What nationality is Omar Artan?

Omar Artan is Somali. The 34-year-old referee was born in Somalia and represents the country internationally. UEFA identifies him as a Somali referee in its announcement of his appointment for the 2026 UEFA Super Cup.

When did Omar Artan become a referee?

Onar Artan became a FIFA-listed international referee in 2018. Before reaching the international stage, he developed as a referee in Somalia’s domestic soccer system.

His FIFA appointment in 2018 marked the beginning of a rapid rise that eventually took him to major CAF competitions and international tournaments.

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His progression was particularly notable because Somalia has historically had limited representation among officials. He subsequently became the country’s first referee to officiate at the Africa Cup of Nations and the first Somali official to take charge of a CAF Champions League final.

Has Omar Artan ever refereed at the FIFA World Cup?

Omar Artan has never refereed a FIFA World Cup match. He was selected by FIFA as one of the referees for the 2026 World Cup, which would have made him the first Somali referee to officiate at the tournament, but he ultimately could not participate.

Omar Artan (Source: @omar_artan)

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FIFA had included him among the seven African referees selected for the 2026 tournament. CAF’s official list named him alongside Mustapha Ghorbal, Amin Mohamed, Pierre Atcho, Dahane Beida, Jalal Jayed and Abongile Tom.

However, he was denied entry to the United States ahead of the tournament and was subsequently unable to take part. The Associated Press reported that he was removed from FIFA’s final group of World Cup officials after being denied entry over what U.S. authorities described as vetting concerns.

The missed opportunity was significant because he would have made history as the first Somali referee at a FIFA World Cup. Instead, his next major international appointment became another historic milestone: UEFA selected him to referee the 2026 UEFA Super Cup between Paris Saint-Germain and Aston Villa.

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Omar Artan’s career highlights

FIFA international referee since 2018: Artan has been part of the FIFA international referee list since 2018, establishing himself as an international official at a relatively young age.

Africa’s top refereeing stage: Artan became one of CAF’s leading officials and was selected to officiate major continental competitions, including the Africa Cup of Nations. CAF’s official records list him among the tournament’s referees.

CAF Champions League final: One of the biggest milestones of his career came when Artan refereed the second leg of the 2025/26 CAF Champions League final. CAF identifies the assignment as one of the most notable matches he has handled.

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CAF Men’s Referee of the Year 2025: His performances earned him the CAF Men’s Referee of the Year award in 2025, putting Artan among the continent’s elite match officials.

Selected for the 2026 FIFA World Cup: FIFA selected Artan as one of the referees for the 2026 World Cup. The appointment represented a historic opportunity for Somalia, but he was ultimately unable to participate after being denied entry to the United States.

Historic UEFA Super Cup appointment: In June 2026, UEFA appointed Artan to referee the UEFA Super Cup between Paris Saint-Germain and Aston Villa in Salzburg. The appointment came through UEFA and CAF’s cooperation agreement and represents the first time a Somali referee has been selected to officiate the competition.

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