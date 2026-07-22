Is Robert Lewandowski playing today for Chicago Fire vs Inter Miami in 2026 MLS Matchday 17?

Ahead of MLS Matchday 17, Robert Lewandowski and a surging Chicago Fire squad look to maintain their momentum as they gear up for a high-stakes showdown against Inter Miami.

The 2026 MLS regular season resumes action tonight with a marquee Matchday 17 slate, highlighted by an Eastern Conference clash between Chicago Fire and Inter Miami. All eyes will be on South Florida as global icon Robert Lewandowski prepares to make his official MLS debut for the Men in Red.

Anticipation for Robert Lewandowski’s MLS debut has reached a fever pitch, as the Polish striker is expected to take the pitch for the Chicago Fire today against Inter Miami. However, fans will likely miss out on an iconic marquee showdown against Lionel Messi, who isn’t playing against Chicago today.

Chicago manager Gregg Berhalter is expected to insert his star signing immediately into the matchday squad tonight against Inter Miami, having publicly praised Lewandowski’s relentless work rate and leadership during pre-match press conferences.

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Lewandowski completed his landmark move from FC Barcelona, after Poland missed out on qualification for the 2026 World Cup. The Polish goal-scoring legend arrives in MLS as one of European soccer’s elite talents aiming to cement his legacy in North America.

A Midweek Matchday in Miami ☀️



📍 Nu Stadium

⏰ 6:30 pm

📺 https://t.co/NT2EwYAKah



#cf97 pic.twitter.com/6LHtqeZmP3 — Chicago Fire FC (@ChicagoFire) July 22, 2026

Lewandowski’s MLS debut was postponed

Lewandowski was originally slated to make his Fire debut last Thursday at home against Thomas Muller and the Vancouver Whitecaps, but the matchup was postponed due to external conditions.

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As a result, speculation regarding his fitness and integration has only grown. Having fully traveled with the team to Florida, Lewandowski looks primed to show Major League Soccer that he remains a dominant attacking force.

Projected lineup for Chicago Fire with Lewandowski on it

Berhalter acknowledged the formidable challenge Inter Miami presents on their home pitch, but he is expected to deploy his most potent attacking options, including Lewandowski.

Chicago Fire’s projected lineup:

Goalkeeper Chris Brady (#1)

Defenders Jonathan Dean (#24) Jack Elliott (#3) Sam Rogers (#5) Andrew Gutman (#15)

Midfielders Philip Zinckernagel (#11) Mauricio Pineda (#22) Anton Saletros (#6) Maren Haile-Selassie (#7)

Forwards Robin Lod (#17) Robert Lewandowski (#9)

