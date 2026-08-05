Inter Miami vs Atletico San Luis: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for the Leagues Cup game on August 5, 2026

Inter Miami welcome Atletico San Luis to Nu Stadium for their opening Leagues Cup Phase One match on August 5. Lionel Messi and company begin another bid for the continental title, and here's how to watch the game live in the United States.

Match Summary Match Inter Miami vs. Atletico San Luis Tournament Leagues Cup / MLS Season Pass Date Wednesday, August 5, 2026 Time 7:30 PM ET / 4:30 PM PT TV Channels – Live Stream Apple TV

How to watch Inter Miami vs Atletico San Luis in the USA

The match will stream live exclusively on Apple TV. No traditional U.S. television channel has been assigned to this fixture, making Apple TV the only official platform for viewers in the United States.

Can I watch Inter Miami vs Atletico San Luis for free?

No. There is currently no official way to watch Inter Miami vs Atletico San Luis for free in the United States. The match is part of the Leagues Cup broadcast package and requires access through Apple TV. The service offers a free trial before the paid subscription becomes active though.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Inter Miami begin their 2026 Leagues Cup campaign with a home clash against Atletico San Luis, looking to make a strong start in a tournament that has become one of the club’s top priorities. Lionel Messi is expected to start against Atletico San Luis today.

The Herons lifted the inaugural expanded Leagues Cup trophy in 2023 with Messi leading the way, but they fell short in the 2025 final against the Seattle Sounders.

With only the top-performing teams advancing from Phase One, every point is crucial, making an opening victory especially valuable before tougher tests against Monterrey and Club Leon later in the stage. A win, tie or loss will have different implications for Inter Miami today.

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Luis Suarez #9 and Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami (Source: Rich Storry/Getty Images)

The match also marks Inter Miami’s return to cup action following the 2026 FIFA World Cup break, with Messi back in the squad after helping Argentina defend its world title. However, head coach Guillermo Hoyos will have to cope without striker Luis Suarez, who isn’t playing today as he’s facing a six-game Leagues Cup suspension after disciplinary action stemming from last year’s Leagues Cup final.

Atletico San Luis, meanwhile, arrive eager to pull off an upset against one of MLS’s biggest clubs and boost their chances of reaching the knockout rounds in a tournament that once again pits MLS and Liga MX sides against one another from the very first matchday.

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Inter Miami vs Atletico San Luis: Predicted Lineups

Inter Miami (4-3-3): Rios Novo; Mura, Caicedo, Micael, Allen; De Paul, Casemiro, Bright; Pinter, Silvetti, Messi.

Atletico San Luis (3-4-2-1): Sanchez; Aguila, Bambu, Garcia; Esteves, Macías, Salles-Lamonge, Torres; Rodriguez, Llorente; Flores.

What time is the Inter Miami vs Atletico San Luis match?

The match kicks off on Wednesday, August 5, at 7:30 PM ET. Here are the start times across the United States:

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Eastern Time (ET): 7:30 PM

Central Time (CT): 6:30 PM

Mountain Time (MT): 5:30 PM

Pacific Time (PT): 4:30 PM